Jokowi proposes returning citizenship to exiles





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has offered to restore citizenship to two people who have been forced to live in exile since the September 30 Movement, which was marked by political upheaval and massacres. The offer was extended to two exiles, Sudaryanto and Jaroni Soerjomartono, who are currently in their 80s, at the launch of the program to implement recommendations for non-judicial resolution of human rights violations in Pidie, Aceh on Tuesday. “Do Mr. Daryanto and Mr. Soerjo want to become Indonesian nationals again?” the president asked the two exiles, as observed on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel here. Sudaryanto, 81, replied that although he planned to regain his Indonesian citizenship, he had to convince his family in Russia, including his three grandchildren. “I’m not sure, but if I’m convinced, I think I will,” he said. Meanwhile, Soerjomartono, also 81, said he has no intention of reclaiming his Indonesian citizenship. He further indicated that he did not expect to receive such an offer during his lifetime. “This kind of situation comes as a surprise to me. I didn’t expect this kind of action to happen in my lifetime,” he said. Restoring the rights of victims of gross human rights violations would be a historic step, especially for the younger generation, to heal the wounds of past violations, Soejomartono added. “It’s historic not only for me, who is no longer a nobody, but for the younger generation to move forward,” he said. Before popping the question, the president asked the two men to tell their stories of being forced to live in exile and prevented from returning to Indonesia following the political upheaval of 1965-66. Soerjomartono recalled that he was studying in Czechoslovakia on a government scholarship when his passport was revoked following his refusal to sign a written endorsement of the New Order regime after the September 30 movement. Meanwhile, Sudaryanto, who was studying in Moscow on a Soviet scholarship at the time, had his passport and Indonesian nationality withdrawn after he refused to report Sukarno. Responding to the two exiles, the president said the government would help them if they accepted the offer of Indonesian citizenship. “If you want to become an Indonesian citizen again, me and all of us would be happy. It also proves that this country protects its people,” Widodo said. At first, Soerjomartono and Sudaryanto were declared eligible to apply for their Indonesian residence permits for free. As part of the same agenda, the President also asserted that the open wounds of past human rights abuses must be healed so that Indonesia can move forward into the future. “It is to heal the wounds of our nation due to the grave human rights violations that have weighed on the victims and their families. The wounds must be healed so that we can move forward,” he said. – he points out.

