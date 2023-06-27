Donald Trump talks about alleged classified documents





Following the recent federal indictment of Donald Trump, CNN has exclusively obtained audio of the former president discussing alleged classified documents, a conversation that plays a crucial role in the ongoing case of the special counsel against him.

The audio is said to be from a 2021 interview Trump gave to two people working on a biography of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In the recording, Trump, while going through a “big stack of papers”, can be heard talking about former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, saying “he said I wanted to attack Iran “.

“Isn’t it amazing that I have a big stack of papers and this stuff just happened,” Trump, 77, says as the sound of papers shuffling can be heard in the background.

“Highly classified secret information,” he says as the other people in the room who have been identified as two Trump staffers and the two people working on the Meadows memoir can be heard laughing.

“It’s the newspapers,” Trump said then. “It was done by the military, which was given to me.”

He then adds: “You see, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

Now we have a problem, responds one of the staff.

Isn’t that interesting, says Trump.

Elsewhere in the two-minute recording, Trump and the others can be heard joking about “Hillary’s emails,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s controversial use of a personal email server while she was secretary of state, leading Republicans to allege she was sharing classified information.

“Hillary was printing it out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” one of the women said.

“No, she would send it to Anthony Weiner,” Trump quipped of the Democratic congressman (who was previously married to Clinton aide Huma Abedin) as the laughs continued.

The recording ends with Trump pleading with an aide, Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes please.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A transcript of the recording released by CNN was also included in the special counsel’s indictment against Trump, which charges the former president with 37 criminal offenses: 31 counts of willfully withholding information. on national defense (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; a head of withholding of a document or file; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; a chief stratagem to conceal; and one count of misrepresentation and misrepresentation.

Earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

In a statement, Trump’s spokesperson said the newly released audio “provides context proving, once again, that President Trump has done nothing wrong at all.

Last week, Trump told Fox Nation’s Bret Baier that his “it’s the papers” comment was just a “massive amount of papers.”

“There were no documents,” Trump said. “It was a huge amount of papers and everything that talked about Iran and other things. And it may or may not have been delayed, but that wasn’t the paper. I didn’t have a document itself. There was nothing to declassify. It was newspaper articles, magazine articles and articles.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

On June 20, a federal judge in Florida scheduled the jury trial to be held in U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce “during the two-week period beginning August 14, 2023, or as soon as the case can be called.” .

It is unclear, however, whether the trial will actually begin on August 14, as prosecutors and/or defense attorneys may still seek to file motions before then, which could delay proceedings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-heard-talking-about-classified-documents-on-tape-these-are-the-papers-7553764 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos