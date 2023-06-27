Imran and Bushra not appearing before NAB





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Imran skipped appearances before NAB Rawalpindi in separate cases, the Toshakhana case and the National Crime Agency 190 million settlement case ( NCA) in the UK, respectively citing their appearance at the High Court in Lahore on Monday and requested the shift date to 4-7-2023 for their appearance at NAB Rawalpindi.

NAB Rawalpindi’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) investigating the Toshakhana case summoned Imran Khan twice in the case but he failed to show up earlier and also skipped his appearance on Monday as well.

While NAB’s CIT summoned Bushra Bibi on Monday in a $190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case in the UK, accused of being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust, but she won’t is also not presented and sent a request through his lawyer for a new appointment on July 4 for his appearance.

According to sources, in his response to the NAB Rawalpindi notice, Imran Khan through his lawyer said that he could not appear at the NAB office due to his appearance in the Lahore High Court. .

Sources said Imran Khan said that in response to previous notices, it was also said that there was a court appearance in Islamabad on July 4. This matter is outside the jurisdiction of the NAB, the PTI President responded to the NAB notice.

Imran Khan stated in his response to NAB Rawalpindi that, The fact is that in response to your Notice of Appeal dated 22-06-2023 requesting me to appear before the CIT on 23-06-2023, I had expressed my inability to do so because I had to appear in the Lahore High Court on 23-06-2023 for the purpose of obtaining pre-arrest protection bonds in two cases, namely (a) the case FIR No. 13/23 465 registered under Section 420/468 /471PPC and Section 5 of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Police Station, Dera Ghazi Khan Act 1947 and (b) FIR Case No. 16/23 registered under of PECA Section 20, 2016 and Sections 153A/505/124A, PPC at Police Station, Bijli Road, Quetta. Furthermore, I was also scheduled to participate in investigations in a number of cases and to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, over the next few days and it is for the above reasons that I have had to ask to move the date 23-06-2023 to 04-07-2023. As requested by me in my previous responses of 20-06-2023 and 22-06-2023, I may be admitted to appear before the CIT to join the investigation on 04-07-2023.

Sources said Imran Khan had asked NAB Rawalpindi to give a July 4 date for his appearance.

While Bushra Imran Khan, in her response to the appeal for the NAB opinion, apologized for the NAB appearance and said she could not travel to Islamabad due to her appearance before the High Court of Lahore.

She said in her response that in response to the previous notice, she said she had no documents related to the case and that she could get the case file from the CFO of Al-Qadir Trust.

According to sources, Bushra Imran said in his response to NAB Rawalpindi that, Regarding your insistence in your letter of 07-06-2023 and 12-06-2023 that I appear before the CIT on 13-06- 2023 you are well aware that in my reply of 13-06-2023 I had let you know that I was unable to do so because my husband could not travel with me from Lahore to Islamabad at the said date. Further, I have also advised you even in my previous Notice of Appeal dated 01-06-2023 that I observe strict Parda and will be comfortable traveling to Islamabad only in the company of my husband .

She said that as I am due to personally appear before the Honorable High Court of Lahore on 26-06-2023, the date of my participation in the investigation of the case may be postponed to 4-07-2023, date at which my husband is also said to be traveling to Islamabad and also requested that the date of his appearance before the CIT in another case be set for the said date.

