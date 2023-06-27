Boris Johnson faces new questions over 2018 Lebedev villa party

Boris Johnson did not tell the top official in his department when he was foreign secretary that he was traveling to Italy without any security protection for a party attended by Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB agent.

Lord Simon McDonald, who was permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office at the time, told Channel 4 Dispatches program aired Tuesday night that he was unaware of the controversial visit.

In July last year, Johnson admitted meeting the Russian billionaire in April 2018 while attending a party at the restored Perugia castle owned by Lord Evgeny Lebedev, his son.

The visit came just a month after Russia launched a chemical attack on British soil, poisoning a former double agent and his daughter and killing a Briton in Salisbury.

Johnson, who served as Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, told MPs on the Liaison Committee last year that he had not taken any official papers with him and that officials knew in advance that he was attending the social event. I think I mentioned it, yes, he said.

He said in a statement to the committee in July 2022 that it would not have been right for officials or security guards to accompany him on such a private and social occasion. As far as I know, no government business was discussed.

But McDonald, the former Foreign Office mandarin, said Dispatches that he was taken by surprise when he later discovered that Johnson had traveled to see the Lebedevs at the luxury villa.

Little did I know in April 2018 that Boris Johnson intended to travel to Italy to see the Lebedevs immediately after the NATO summit. No. He didn’t tell me at the time. But I was surprised when I found out later, he said.

However, McDonald admitted to the FT that Johnson could have told other officials about the trip. You would expect him to tell the principal private secretary, he said.

Alexander Lebedev, who made his fortune in banking, energy, aviation and hospitality, has portrayed himself as a champion of media freedom as co-owner of the Russian campaign newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Yet in May 2022, he was sanctioned by the Canadian government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

THE Dispatches explores how the Lebedev family became influential in London after taking over the Evening Standard and Independent newspapers over a decade ago. Evgeny Lebedev is currently the majority shareholder of Standard and a minority shareholder of the Independent.

Johnson, who received regular support from Standard when he was mayor of London, attended Alexander Lebedev’s 60th birthday the night after he won the 2019 election.

Earlier that year, he nominated Evgeny Lebedev for a peerage shortly after becoming prime minister for the first time.

Dispatches reports that a letter from the House of Lords Nominating Committee (Holac) warned against the nomination due to national security risks associated with the family ties of Russian contractors.

The program claims the security services gave Johnson an in-person briefing in Downing Street in an attempt to persuade him to stop the appointment. When he did not change his mind, officials contacted Buckingham Palace to ask if the Queen could intervene although she refused.

Lord Clark, a Labor peer who was on Holac at the time, told the program that Johnson’s attempt to override security advisers was likely unheard of in modern times.

I have never heard of officials seeking to meet with Her Majesty to discuss these matters, he said. We have to remember these people, they are aware of things that you and I are not aware of…they were really concerned about this, they thought it was a major, major mistake.

Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, said: This is the first instance where we have seen a significant national security concern in the appointment of an MP, certainly in the House of Lords.

A Johnson spokesman said the proper process had been followed and there were no concerns about Lord Lebedev. The spokesman added that Lebedev was a British citizen, who invested in British journalism, and said Holac and the security advice had not been overturned.

This is a tedious and xenophobic campaign, the spokesperson said.

He also insisted that Johnson had informed officials of his trip to Perugia, adding: It would have been much more normal to tell the officials in the private office than to call the permanent secretary.

Lord Lebedev’s office declined to comment.

Alexander Lebedev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.