US court narrows scope of Trump civil lawsuit, dismisses Ivanka | Donald Trump News





The New York court limits the transactions the state attorney general can prosecute based on the statute of limitations.

A New York appeals court has limited the scope of a civil lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his family of mind-boggling fraud.

On Tuesday, the court said New York Attorney General Letitia James must exclude from her prosecution transactions that took place before July 13, 2014 or February 6, 2016, depending on the defendant. The court also dismissed claims against Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

The Manhattan Appeals Division said James had the power to sue for repeated or persistent fraud or illegality, but the allegations against Ivanka were too old and should have been dismissed.

James filed an initial lawsuit against Trump in September, accusing the Trump Organization of numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation. The lawsuit seeks $250 million in damages and proposes to bar the Trumps from running businesses in New York.

Trump illegally inflated and deflated his multi-billion net worth to get and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits and pay less taxes, James said at the time. In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself.

The suit originally named Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and two of her sons, Donald Jr and Eric.

Trump testified in the case in April. On the day of his deposition, he wrote in a social media post on Truth Social that he had done nothing wrong and spoke out about James’ persecution of him. He also said the suit would be an opportunity to show that he had built a great, profitable and valuable business.

Trump attorney Christopher Kise also accused James of trying to interfere in private matters during closing arguments earlier this month.

Trump had previously met with James’ attorneys in August for a deposition, but largely declined to answer questions other than a few procedural questions. The trial is scheduled to begin in October in Manhattan State Supreme Court.

Tuesday’s decision to narrow the civil suit came as the former president continued to face a long list of legal issues, ranging from federal charges of mishandling classified documents to state charges of falsifying business records.

A panel in Georgia is also investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results by asking officials in the key swing state to find him enough votes to reverse his loss.

And Trump is also facing a civil defamation lawsuit from writer E Jean Carroll. A grand jury previously ruled in favor of Carroll in a separate lawsuit, finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, dismissed his numerous legal setbacks as a plot orchestrated by his rivals to derail his candidacy.

