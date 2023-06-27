Netanyahu confirms to US lawmakers he is heading to China

Prime Minister Benjamin confirmed on Tuesday that he would visit China and said the United States had been kept informed of his plans.

The statement came after the planned trip was revealed on Monday by Zman Yisrael, the Times of Israel’s Hebrew sister site, sparking speculation that the visit signals Netanyahu’s growing impatience with Washington.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of US congressmen, according to a statement from his office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s next visit will be his fourth to China. The US administration was made aware of this a month ago, the statement said.

Sources within the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday they believed the trip, originally scheduled for July, would apparently take place in October, after the long holidays.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms

Netanyahu also told the delegation that military and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the United States was at an all-time high and that the United States would always be Israel’s main ally.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel did not respond to requests for comment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with a bipartisan congressional delegation in his office, June 27, 2023. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Netanyahu sought an invitation to the White House but was kept at arm’s length by US President Joe Biden, amid disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over Israeli government judicial reform, West Bank policies and a potential interim nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

Tamir Hayman, director of the Institute for National Security Studies, said on Tuesday that a visit to China would be a “big mistake”. Hayman, a former IDF intelligence chief, wrote on Twitter that such a trip by Netanyahu is “a terrible moment both tactically and strategically,” adding that “the special relationship with the United States is in jeopardy. This act could certainly cause damage.

Former IDF military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin, who is believed to be close to parts of the US defense establishment, said the move appeared to be aimed at emulating Saudi Arabia, after China brokered a rapprochement between the kingdom and Iran, an agreement considered as a signal. by Riyadh that he has other diplomatic options as the United States moves away from the Middle East.

This is a step that will harm Israeli interests and not advance them, Yadlin wrote in a series of tweets. If anyone in the circle of prime ministers thinks it’s smart to act like [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed] bin Salman and travels to China to annoy Biden and show him that Israel has another strategic option, he is making a big mistake and failing to understand the importance of competition between geopolitical superpowers in the 21st century.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiles during the new global financial summit in Paris, June 22, 2023 (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Yadlin noted that unlike Israel, Saudi Arabia does not receive billions in US military aid each year, is not dependent on a US veto at the UN Security Council, is not dependent on US financial guarantees and does not have the most advanced American weapons systems.

Yadlin also said in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday that he spoke with a very senior Biden administration official who was unaware of Netanyahu’s planned trip.

If the prime minister wants a serious diplomatic process with Chinese mediation, he is in favor, he quoted the official, referring to Beijing’s offers to negotiate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

MK Danny Danon, one of Netanyahu’s most vocal critics in his ruling Likud party and a former UN ambassador, told Kol Barama radio that he would advise the prime minister not to meet the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Moreover, unnamed Israeli officials tore up Netanyahu’s proposed visit in remarks on Army Radio, calling it a dangerous risk and calling the prime ministers’ conduct insane.

Israel is likely to become a pawn in the cold war between China and the United States, one said.

Planning for the trip came as ties between Jerusalem and Washington have suffered under the current administration, with the Biden administration increasingly outspoken in its criticism of Israeli policies. Despite its displeasure, the United States has taken little action against Israel beyond not inviting Netanyahu.

Although ostensibly aimed at attracting Bidens’ attention, the visit could also put Netanyahu at odds with Republicans who have taken a more hawkish stance toward China. Addressing the Knesset last month, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy criticized China for its trade practices and human rights record, leading the Chinese Embassy to accuse him of seeking to sow discord in Beijing’s relations with Jerusalem.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during a special session of the Knesset plenum on May 1, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Under successive administrations, Washington has expressed concern over Israel’s warming economic ties with China, with a US government official in December calling on Jerusalem to take more action to defend the local tech industry from Chinese influence.

But despite a U.S.-China trade war that has seen its ups and downs in recent years under the Trump and Biden administrations, Israel and China have seen their relationship warm and see more interest in Israeli innovations, especially in technology. medicine, robotics, food technology and artificial intelligence. .

Washington’s main concerns lie in technologies that could have civilian and military applications. Israel has regulations in place to prevent the sale of sensitive military technology to China (and other countries), following a 1990s deal in which Jerusalem had to drop the sale of advanced airborne radar systems in Beijing amid fierce opposition from the United States.

Shalom Yerushalmi contributed to this report.