Impeachment of Trump aide Walt Nauta in Florida postponed until next month





The arraignment of Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump who has been charged with federal criminal charges in connection with the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, in federal court in Miami has been postponed until next month.

Nautas’ arraignment was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, but was postponed to July 6.

Nautas’ attorney Stan Woodward told Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres, who presided over last week’s hearing, that his client was unable to obtain the local attorney needed for a Accused.

Torres granted the extension until July 6.

Nauta did not appear in court due to a canceled flight from Newark, New Jersey, and was unable to book another flight to make his appearance, Woodward said.

Woodward said he will be filing a waiver in the meantime and does not expect Nauta to make an arraignment appearance next month.

Nauta faces six counts, including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record, and plan to conceal, according to the federal indictment that was unsealed this month.

Although he appeared alongside Trump in court this month, Nauta did not plead guilty.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including misrepresentation, conspiracy to obstruct justice and willfully withholding national defense information from more than 100 classified documents recovered from his estate. Mar-a-Lago in Florida last year, according to the indictment.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a tentative mid-August start date for Trump’s trial in an order released last week.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has turned over the first batch of evidence in the classified documents case to Trump’s legal team, according to a court filing last week. Prosecutors said the documents included evidence obtained through subpoenas and search warrants; transcripts of grand jury testimony in Washington, DC and Florida; interviews with witnesses conducted throughout the past month; and excerpts from CCTV footage.

In the filing, prosecutors said Nauta has not yet received a discovery, but they will provide it to his attorney once his appearance in the case is recorded.

Nauta, a Trump aide from Guam who rose to the rank of chief culinary specialist in the Navy during his 20 years of service, worked at the White House as part of the presidential food service, which is a section of the office White House military.

During Trump’s presidency, Nauta served as one of two military valets who had close and direct daily contact with Trump for his personal needs, such as meals in the Oval Office and organizing his clothing for travel, a former senior Trump aide told NBC News.

When Trump left the White House, Nauta was part of the post-presidency transition, serving another six months while still in the Navy. Trump indicated in a social media post that at some point Nauta retired from military service and then moved into private life as a personal assistant.

Nauta was seen traveling with the former president on numerous public trips and campaign stops and at Mar-a-Lago events.

According to the indictment, Nauta was among those, including Trump himself, who packaged White House items for shipment to Florida.

Prosecutors allege Nauta made false statements denying knowledge of the boxes and moved dozens of boxes at the former president’s direction after it was clear the National Archives was seeking the return of government records.

The indictment said Nauta was represented by an attorney during his interview with the FBI, who was voluntary. He also claims that Trump directed many Nautas actions.

summer design

Diane Morales, Julia Ainsley, Garrett Haake, Adam Edelman and Kelly O’Donnell contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-aide-walt-nauta-arraigned-florida-tuesday-rcna91345 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos