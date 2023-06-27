Why PM Modi doesn’t miss Vande Bharat’s departure

By Darpan Singh: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported some Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal. But is there anything new in this? We can ask ourselves this. Because there is hardly any Vande Bharat that has not been done by him since these semi-high speed trains started in India in 2019.

So why is PM Modi doing it? Why can’t he rely on, say, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw? Lighter, faster and more comfortable trains, although still rare, are very important in India’s vast and slow railway network and infrastructure, despite the Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durantos. Of course, Vande Bharat is a pitfall, but does the Prime Minister really have to do all the reporting? The opposition claims he is greedy for credit. But is this the only explanation?

A simplistic answer might be, he is the Prime Minister and can very well decide which events he wants to make the headlines. But that’s not the point. The kind of priority and commitment that Prime Minister Modi places on these trains can be understood, at least in part, by what happened in December last year when he practically flagged a Vande Bharat train connecting Howrah and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, without even changing its schedule. one day his mother, Heeraba, died. Maybe he wouldn’t have changed his schedule even if it was another public event and not necessarily about Vande Bharat.

But the aspects of priority and commitment cannot be neglected. It is undeniable that Indian Railways has struggled with loss of revenue, operational inertia and fatal accidents mainly due to inadequate modernization.

At the same time, one of the factors behind the rise of Narendra Modi from 2013 was, among other things, some of them even being controversial, the fact that he made ambitious talks. Perhaps the government wants Vande Bharat to reflect this in a way that also reaps electoral dividends.

For one thing, Vande Bharat trains have a top speed of 160 km/h. Compare this with the average speed of Indian trains which has remained around 50 km/h. And it’s not just about, say, businessmen. Talk to those in the hilly terrain or inland plains, and they’ll tell you that it’s not uncommon for a person to waste a few days traveling from a city to the state capital just to, say, have the spelling of his name corrected in a document. . Likewise, the trip to Katra for Vaishno Devi darshan in slow buses and trains was painful. Now some people use these trains just for fun. It feels good!

Is there a political reflection? Of course there are. Vande Bharat Express trains are not only made in India, but their name also has a nationalist connotation. But if Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw single-handedly flags Vande Bharat trains, few might show up. When PM Modi does this, there is a wider audience; it seeks to show that development, modernization and connectivity are not just buzzwords.

This is crucial, given that India sees a series of state elections every year. And 2023 is an even more crucial year, as national elections will be held in April-May next year when Prime Minister Modi will seek a third consecutive term. Before heading to poll-linked Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the prime minister was on a similar trip to Rajasthan, another state heading to the polls this year. On both occasions, like most others, he tore through the opposition, rushing for unity only to see him out of power.

The government plans to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains by 2024, linking all states except those in the northeast. It is also expected to have a dormant class model of Vande Bharat ahead of the national elections. From the start, the government has said, among other things, that it wanted to provide worshipers with a hassle-free journey to popular pilgrimage sites. And beyond 2024? Vande Bharat is a legacy Prime Minister Modi may want to leave behind. But does rail policy help?

This is not the first time that a train has been given a special mark. For example, as Indira Gandhi’s Minister of Railways, LN Mishra launched the Jayanti Janata Express between Barauni in Bihar and Delhi. He sported Madhubani paintings. In an AC coach, we have a bedroll (dari, sheet, pillow and towel) for Rs 1.5. For a blanket an additional 50 paise had to be paid. Now the train is called Vaishali Express and runs between the same destinations as a daily high-speed train.

In 2006, then Railways Minister Lalu Yadav launched Garib Rath trains, trying to appeal to the poor, a goal that might not have been achieved too effectively. When Mamata Banerjee became Minister of Railways, she started faster Duranto trains that displayed her paintings. Whether or not there was a connection, she ended 34 years of left-wing rule in her home state of West Bengal shortly thereafter.

Previously, railway ministers such as Ram Vilas Paswan, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar used to announce new trains while reading their budget speeches to satisfy their constituents. But there were no good returns for this kind of policy in national polls. Eventually, in 2017, the railway budget was merged with the Union budget. But in two years, Vande Bharat arrived.

As things stand, India’s vast rail network is undergoing a $30 billion transformation. And there is pressure on the railways to maintain the quality of Vande Bharat trains and their operation due to PM Modi’s keen interest in them.

But it’s also a fact that the overall image of the 170-year-old system remains poor. And most of the 13 million people transported every day do not use Vande Bharat trains. On Sunday, for example, a special train from Anand Vihar near Delhi to Bihar’s Chhapra started at 2:33 p.m. It was scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

