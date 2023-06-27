Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to raise Chris Hipkins’ refusal to call him dictator in a meeting

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins played it safe in his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, limiting talks mainly to economic relations between New Zealand and China.

Some issues on which the two countries disagree, which are many, were not discussed but merely referenced, Hipkins said.

In some cases, our position has been referenced rather than detailed. Minister Mahuta was only here recently, for example, and had a more in-depth conversation about some of the issues that we only had the chance to touch on briefly, Hipkins said.

One topic that appears to have come up is Hipkins’ decision not to join US President Joe Biden in branding Xi a dictator – a decision hailed in an opinion piece published in a state tabloid, The Global Times, before the visit.

When asked if this had happened, Hipkins replied that he had not raised the issue, but implied that the Chinese side could have.

That’s really a question for them to address. I didn’t lift it.

I will not speak – it would be undiplomatic of me to make representations on behalf of China.

When asked if the topic had come up, Hipkins replied: I’m not going to relay the issues that China has raised with me…

I didn’t bring it up, he said, emphasizing the I.

After the meeting, Xi described New Zealand as a friend and partner.

When asked if he would describe the relationship the same way, Hipkins answered four questions from the media to ultimately conclude that the relationship was an international partnership and friendship, but that depends on the context.

In remarks ahead of the meeting, Xi said he appreciated the importance Hipkins placed on relations with China and that he himself attached great importance to those relations.

After taking office as prime minister, you have repeatedly said that you attach importance to China-New Zealand relations and will continue to strengthen cooperation with China, Xi said, speaking through a translator.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Premier Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 27, 2023. Photo/Nathan McKinnon

myself [am] attaching great importance to our relations with New Zealand, he said.

Our relationship has remained strong and solid. It has brought tangible benefits to the peoples of our two countries and contributed to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

In the run-up to Hipkins’ 40-minute meeting with Xi – the meeting took place over time – Chinese state media had discussed the tension between New Zealand’s deep trade relationship with China and of what he alleged was the anti-China slant of other Western countries like Australia, which seems to value its relationship with the United States more than its relationship with China.

The question of China and the United States was discussed. Hipkins wouldn’t be drawn to the details.

When asked if China had reiterated the view expressed in state media that New Zealand would not be drawn further into the US orbit – a view that Chinese diplomats returned famous after former Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns visited Washington DC last year – Hipkins simply replied that it was an easy answer to that question. I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to give it away.

Hipkins said the meeting with China focused primarily on economic relations, with issues of disagreement seemingly taking a back seat.

Certainly the economic relationship between New Zealand and China was by far the most important topic we discussed, but we also discussed a wide range of international issues, including international relations, he said. -he declares.

Hipkins has repeatedly refused to divulge what he discussed at the meeting and would not say what was advanced by the Chinese side – perhaps fearing a repeat of Xi giving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a public disguise after that the details of their meeting appeared in the press.

Hipkins said China’s desire to join the CPTPP trade deal has been referenced.

I referenced that in some remarks I made acknowledging that China had expressed that interest, he said.

Hipkins said he found Xi easy to talk to.

He said human rights were raised, but not in depth.

This is despite Hipkins being an MP in 2021 when parliament condemned human rights against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

I referred to New Zealand’s position on human rights, he said.

It was raised, I reaffirmed New Zealand’s position, Hipkins said.

Asked if he spent even a minute of the 40-minute meeting discussing New Zealand’s objections to human rights abuses in China, Hipkins replied: I didn’t have a stopwatch.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor of the New Zealand Herald, which he joined in 2021. He previously worked for Stuff and Newsroom at their Press Gallery offices in Wellington. He started at the Press Gallery in 2018.