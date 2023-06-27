Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to raise Chris Hipkins’ refusal to call him dictator in a meeting
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins played it safe in his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, limiting talks mainly to economic relations between New Zealand and China.
Some issues on which the two countries disagree, which are many, were not discussed but merely referenced, Hipkins said.
In some cases, our position has been referenced rather than detailed. Minister Mahuta was only here recently, for example, and had a more in-depth conversation about some of the issues that we only had the chance to touch on briefly, Hipkins said.
One topic that appears to have come up is Hipkins’ decision not to join US President Joe Biden in branding Xi a dictator – a decision hailed in an opinion piece published in a state tabloid, The Global Times, before the visit.
When asked if this had happened, Hipkins replied that he had not raised the issue, but implied that the Chinese side could have.
That’s really a question for them to address. I didn’t lift it.
I will not speak – it would be undiplomatic of me to make representations on behalf of China.
When asked if the topic had come up, Hipkins replied: I’m not going to relay the issues that China has raised with me…
I didn’t bring it up, he said, emphasizing the I.
After the meeting, Xi described New Zealand as a friend and partner.
When asked if he would describe the relationship the same way, Hipkins answered four questions from the media to ultimately conclude that the relationship was an international partnership and friendship, but that depends on the context.
In remarks ahead of the meeting, Xi said he appreciated the importance Hipkins placed on relations with China and that he himself attached great importance to those relations.
After taking office as prime minister, you have repeatedly said that you attach importance to China-New Zealand relations and will continue to strengthen cooperation with China, Xi said, speaking through a translator.
myself [am] attaching great importance to our relations with New Zealand, he said.
Our relationship has remained strong and solid. It has brought tangible benefits to the peoples of our two countries and contributed to regional peace, stability and prosperity.
In the run-up to Hipkins’ 40-minute meeting with Xi – the meeting took place over time – Chinese state media had discussed the tension between New Zealand’s deep trade relationship with China and of what he alleged was the anti-China slant of other Western countries like Australia, which seems to value its relationship with the United States more than its relationship with China.
The question of China and the United States was discussed. Hipkins wouldn’t be drawn to the details.
When asked if China had reiterated the view expressed in state media that New Zealand would not be drawn further into the US orbit – a view that Chinese diplomats returned famous after former Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns visited Washington DC last year – Hipkins simply replied that it was an easy answer to that question. I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to give it away.
Hipkins said the meeting with China focused primarily on economic relations, with issues of disagreement seemingly taking a back seat.
Certainly the economic relationship between New Zealand and China was by far the most important topic we discussed, but we also discussed a wide range of international issues, including international relations, he said. -he declares.
Hipkins has repeatedly refused to divulge what he discussed at the meeting and would not say what was advanced by the Chinese side – perhaps fearing a repeat of Xi giving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a public disguise after that the details of their meeting appeared in the press.
Hipkins said China’s desire to join the CPTPP trade deal has been referenced.
I referenced that in some remarks I made acknowledging that China had expressed that interest, he said.
Hipkins said he found Xi easy to talk to.
He said human rights were raised, but not in depth.
This is despite Hipkins being an MP in 2021 when parliament condemned human rights against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
I referred to New Zealand’s position on human rights, he said.
It was raised, I reaffirmed New Zealand’s position, Hipkins said.
Asked if he spent even a minute of the 40-minute meeting discussing New Zealand’s objections to human rights abuses in China, Hipkins replied: I didn’t have a stopwatch.
Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor of the New Zealand Herald, which he joined in 2021. He previously worked for Stuff and Newsroom at their Press Gallery offices in Wellington. He started at the Press Gallery in 2018.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/chinese-president-xi-jinping-appears-to-raise-chris-hipkins-refusal-to-call-him-a-dictator-in-meeting/JGHDPJMVVZFDNCIAP3BJIKMG5I/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani justice minister defends bringing protesters to justice in military courts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to raise Chris Hipkins’ refusal to call him dictator in a meeting
- New York court restricts Donald Trump fraud case, dismisses Ivanka Trump
- 2023-24 Championships Schedule – Sun Belt Conference
- Charlotte is recognized in the international ranking of the influence of higher education in 2023 | Inside UNC Charlotte
- The BigShots Golf Entertainment Center no longer comes to Naples
- Rahi Chadda x Dior Homme SS24
- Access google.maps namespace in vue3 vite application – Stack Overflow
- Prime Minister’s Statement on Canadian Multiculturalism Day
- The Belarusian opposition leader has issued a warning about Prigozhin
- Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Ecuador, Princea Latina
- Why PM Modi doesn’t miss Vande Bharat’s departure