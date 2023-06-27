Pakistani justice minister defends bringing protesters to justice in military courts





The Pakistani military has fired three senior army officers for failing to prevent violent attacks on military property by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan. Military spokesman Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry announced the dismissals at a press conference on Monday, and said those sacked include a lieutenant general.

The announcement came as Pakistan continues to deal with the fallout from last month’s violent protests by thousands of Khan supporters after Khan was arrested on May 9 corruption charges in Islamabad. They attacked military installations and burned down the house of an army corps commander in the eastern city of Lahore. Khan was later released, although he still faces numerous charges.

Pakistan’s law and justice minister defends his government’s decision to use an anti-terrorism law and military courts to try some civilians involved in the protests. Azam Nazeer Tarar told NPR he expects the series of trials to take “a few months.”

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year, has repeatedly blamed the military for ousting him from power. Many protesters said they joined pro-Khan demonstrations in May to express their frustration with the military, which is widely seen as controlling many aspects of Pakistani politics.

“It was not a political protest,” Tarar, who is also a senator for Pakistan’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, said in an interview with NPR during a visit to Washington on Friday. “Political protests never end up causing casualties. … In some places they used petrol bombs … They poured fuel on fires and set fire to goods and properties they ransacked .”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police during a protest against their leader’s arrest, in Karachi May 10.

“Each jurisdiction has its own laws,” Tarar continued. “[I]a group of people with criminal intent cause damage, while illegally entering public property and burning it, they commit arson. It would be an act of terrorism.”

Tarar insisted that Pakistan’s use of the anti-terrorism law is “fully consistent with international guarantees of a free trial” and said the defendants have the right “to engage a lawyer of their choice”.

Human rights organizations say the law is being misused to arrest and prosecute civilians accused of a range of crimes. A 2014 report by Justice Project Pakistan and Reprieve found that 10% of death row prisoners in the country at the time had been tried as terrorists and concluded: defendants whose crimes have no connection to terrorism have been sentenced to death after extremely unfair trials while terrorist attacks continue unabated.”

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, center, arrive at a court in Lahore, Pakistan on Monday. Khan faces more than 100 court cases.

The military spokesman also said on Monday that at least 102 people, whom he called “infidels”, were being tried in 17 military courts across the country, although on Tuesday Pakistan’s attorney general told the Supreme Court, which hears challenges to trials they had not started.

The US State Department said it continued to urge Pakistani authorities “to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law for all, as enshrined in the country’s constitution”. In a statement to NPR, a spokesperson said issues such as human rights and democracy “remain a priority for the United States.”

In The Nation, a Pakistani daily, Tarar defended at length his government’s decision to use military tribunals to try civilians allegedly involved in attacks on military installations.

But human rights organizations have condemned the use of these courts to try civilians. Amnesty International said last month that it had “documented a catalog of human rights violations arising from the trial of civilians before military courts in Pakistan, including the blatant disregard for legality, lack of transparency, confessions obtained under coercion and executions after grossly unfair trials. the indication that the trial of civilians could take place in military courts is inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law.

Tarar told NPR that investigations into the former prime minister, who faces more than 100 criminal cases and charges of treason, corruption and murder, are still ongoing. “It will take a few weeks, I believe,” he said.

Political and economic unrest has persisted in Pakistan in recent months. The country’s parliament on Sunday approved the latest budget to meet International Monetary Fund conditions to release new bailout funds. The previous $6.5 billion bailout expires on June 30.

