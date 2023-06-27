Timid and non-judicial resolution of cases of gross human rights violations • Amnesty International Indonesia

In response to President Joko Widodo’s visit to Aceh’s Pidie district to officially launch the non-judicial resolution of cases of gross human rights violations, Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid said:

The start of a non-judicial resolution of gross human rights violations in the past is now only the start of a timid process of partial reparations. Obviously, this does not eliminate the State’s obligation to respect the victims’ rights to the truth and their right to receive full and effective reparation for the suffering they have suffered.

Do not let the state favor only a non-judicial, let alone partial, solution, but neglect its commitment to revealing the veil of crime and properly punishing the perpetrators. Indonesia is a country of laws. It is strange that the Head of State actually avoids law enforcement in resolving cases of gross human rights violations. »

Last January, President Joko Widodo acknowledged 12 gross human rights violations and promised to restore victims’ rights without reversing a court settlement. At the same time, the president should make sure the attorney general searches for evidence and opens an investigation.

The President’s visit to Rumoh Geudong should be a moment to thoroughly address past serious human rights violations. Upholding the law is the mandate of the founding fathers of the nation and the 1945 Constitution. As head of state, the president must not hesitate to fight against impunity in order to improve the condition of human rights. man all over Indonesia.

Background

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the start (kick-off) of the non-judicial settlement of gross human rights violations, in Rumoh Geudong, Pidie District, Aceh on Tuesday (27/6/2023). The place was once the site of gross human rights abuses during Aceh’s Military Operations Zone (DOM) status from 1989 to 1998. President Jokowi said the event was aimed at healing the wounds of the nation following past gross human rights violations that have left a heavy burden on the victims and their families.

Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, said that non-judicial settlement efforts for victims of gross past human rights violations include providing health insurance, rehabilitate housing, build places of worship, increase skills, provide economic aid and restore the rights of exiled citizens.

Through Presidential Instruction (Inpres) Number 2 of 2023, the President directed 19 ministers and ministerial-level officials to take coordinated and integrated action to implement recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of gross human rights violations. of past man. The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, said that this non-judicial solution focused on the victims and not the perpetrators.

This non-judicial treatment also focuses only on the victims of 12 cases of gross human rights violations that the government has recognized based on the findings of Komnas HAM, namely the events of 1965-1966; Mysterious shooting events 1982-1985; Talangsari incident, Lampung 1989; The Rumoh Geudong and Post Sattis Incidents, Aceh 1989; Incidents of enforced disappearances of 1997-1998; May 1998 riots; Trisakti and Semanggi I II events 1998-1999; The Witchcraft Shaman Murder Incident 1998-1999; KKA intersection incident, Aceh 1999; Wasior incident, Papua 2001-2002; Wamena Incident, Papua 2003; Incident in Jambo Keupok, Aceh 2003. Thus, other cases such as the violations committed during military operations in East Timor, the tragedy of Tanjung Priok in 1984, the attack of July 27, 1996 and the case of the murder of Munir in 2004 are not included as recognized and recognized cases. manipulated.

Human rights activists criticize that not all persons named by Komnas HAM as victims of human rights violations are on the list of recipients of state restitution, including victims of the KAA Simpang case in Aceh, which occurred on May 3, 1999. The non-judicial settlement team has determined that 10 victims of the KAA Simpang case will receive compensation, even though Komnas HAM recorded 33 victims in its report to the attorney general’s office. Moreover, according to the media, the victims themselves claim that there were 146 victims, of whom 46 are still alive.

Victims’ families and human rights activists have also urged the government to provide clear wording on compensation for victims and their families.

The kick-off for the non-judicial resolution of past human rights violations took place in Rumoh Geudong, Pidie. According to a 2018 report by Komnas HAM, the house was used as a place of torture for civilians accused of being affiliated with the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) when Aceh province was given the status of an area of ​​operations. military (DOM) in 1989-1998. The house was burned down by a mob in 1998 fearing it would be used again as a slaughterhouse.

The Pidie District government demolished the remaining walls of the historic buildings in preparation for the launch event, leaving only concrete shafts and stairs near the demolished houses. According to media reports, the local government does not want the next generation to be saddened by memories of the past.

At the launch event, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs said the government would build a mosque and a living park on the demolished site, which he said was at the request of the residents of Aceh and the families of the victims, and would continue to maintain the Rumoh Geudong well and stairs in remembrance of the tragedy.

However, the demolition was strongly criticized by human rights activists who said it would not only erase the memory of the people of Aceh about the atrocities committed there, but also raise questions as to whether the state is serious in its thorough investigation of gross human rights violations. at Rumoh Geudong, as the remains of the collapsed building may be important evidence.