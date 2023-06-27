Recording: Donald Trump says he did not declassify ‘highly confidential’ documents





Former President Donald Trump can be heard in an audio recording saying he failed to declassify “highly confidential secret” documents. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License picture

June 27 (UPI) – Former President Donald Trump can be heard on a newly released audio recording acknowledging that he had no authority to declassify the “highly confidential” documents he took with him after leaving the White House over two years ago.

The 2-minute recording of Trump, taken in July 2021 and obtained by CNN, the New York Times and CBS News, is from the same meeting in which a recording appeared earlier in the month with Trump suggesting he was fully aware the documents he shared had never been declassified, contrary to what he has said publicly about the hoard of materials.

The tapes now become key evidence in the case against the former president, who pleaded not guilty this month to 37 federal charges alleging he willfully mishandled US secrets.

Trump’s voice on new tape cited by government prosecutors in indictment, alleging Trump got away with secret documents after leaving office, discussed secrets with unauthorized personnel and hampered efforts by the Department of Justice and the National Archives to recover the documents.

Last August, more than 100 top-secret documents were seized in a search of Trump’s resort at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, after numerous boxes of documents were taken from the House Blanche during his last days as president.

Trump, who is the first president in history to be indicted on federal criminal charges, has previously said he has the power as president to “automatically” declassify secret documents.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump said he referenced “newspaper articles, magazine stories and articles” in a separate recording of him that emerged earlier this month from the same July 2021 meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ — about six months after his term ended — when the former president and his aides sat down with the authors of a memoir on the former chief of Cabinet Mark Meadows, which was not present.

On the previously released recording, Trump can be heard complaining about reports that Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley feared that Trump, fresh from an election defeat, was planning to fabricate a crisis during his last days as president by launching airstrikes against Iran.

A transcript of the latest audio recording provides more context to the entire conversation and suggests that Trump was referring to a specific document before him at the time, and not just talking about what he had gleaned from news reports.

“Isn’t it amazing? Trump can be heard saying while shuffling “a big stack of papers”, which were audible in the background. “This thing just happened,” Trump said, adding, “It was him. It was the Department of Defense and him.”

“Wow,” said another voice, followed by the sound of crumpling papers in the room.

“Let’s see here,” Trump continues before saying, “Look.”

After a beat, someone can be heard moving around the room before the band burst into laughter.

“This totally wins my case, you know,” Trump said then, noting that the documents he had just shared were “highly confidential, secret. It’s secret information.”

“Isn’t it amazing? Trump later says, adding, “It was done by the military and given to me.”

Trump then appears to suggest that the authors of the book use the information in their work. “I think we probably can, can’t we?” Trump asks, to which a woman’s voice replies, “I don’t know, we’ll have to see, you know, we’ll have to try and find one” – at which point Trump chimed in, saying, “Declassify it.” “

Trump continued, “You see, as president I could have declassified it, but now I can’t.”

“Now we have a problem,” the woman replies, laughing.

“It’s so cool,” the former president said then.

During the conversation, Trump also mentioned former New York Rep. Anthony D. Weiner’s role in investigating Hillary Clinton’s private email server when she was secretary of state.

The indictment against Trump is the culmination of a nearly seven-month investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to investigate Trump’s failed efforts. former president to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of secret documents. after leaving office.

So far, more than 300 classified documents have been recovered from Trump.

Trump continues to maintain his innocence, with his attorneys doubling down on the former president’s right to declassify government documents before leaving office.

“The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said.

