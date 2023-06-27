Politics
Planned Chinese law would make study of Xi Jinping Thought compulsory in schools Radio Free Asia
Under a bill aimed at boosting patriotic education in China, schools would be required to get students to study the thought of Xi Jinping, the latest move by authorities to indoctrinate the country’s youth with propaganda about the Communist Party and its leader.
According to the bill submitted to the National People’s Congress, schools and organizations involving children and young people have a duty to provide ideological and political education, including the Communist Party’s official version of history, symbols national, “national unity” and “national security,” state media reported this week.
The law is part of a current auction by the Chinese Communist Party to fine-tune control over people’s thoughts, words and deeds, according to political commentators.
“That means anything they don’t like – any idea or comment – will be criminalized as unpatriotic,” said American commentator Hu Pinghe. “People will be called traitors to the Chinese people.”
The move comes after photos and reports surfaced on social media platforms showing a student holding a sign on the Peking University campus calling for an end to “authoritarian one-party rule”.
“Adopt a multi-party system,” reads the banner. Unconfirmed reports on social media said one person was taken away from the scene of the lone June 22 protest, which was reminiscent of banners hung by “Bridgemanprotester Peng Lifa from the Sitong Road Bridge in Beijing on the eve of the 20th party congress last October.
The protest took place during the Dragon Boat Festival, when boats are raced and rice dumplings prepared to honor the Warring States-era poet Qu Yuan, who, according to popular legend, was drowned in protest against official corruption.
Instead, authorities have worked to portray Qu Yuan as “a patriot”, in a bid to stamp out any expression of public opposition to the current government, analysts said.
Target teenagers
The bill will make “patriotic activities” legally compulsory for many people in China, especially children and young people, according to state media and commentators.
“The spirit of patriotism would be promoted through national merit and honor awards, activities on the country’s National Day, important anniversaries and major festivals, and flag-raising ceremonies. , the singing of the national anthem and oaths of allegiance to the Constitution,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in a report on the bill.
According to the English language China Daily newspaper, “patriotic education for adolescents” is of particular concern and includes measures to enhance patriotic feeling in Hong Kong and Macao.
In 2012, the Hong Kong government temporarily suspended plans to introduce a Beijing-backed “patriotic education” program in schools across the city following mass protests by high school students, then removed the critical thinking curriculum from liberal studies schools, replacing it with a plus patriotic program emphasizing “national security” and a Chinese identity.
Now it looks like this program will spread outside the classroom, both in Hong Kong, Macao and mainland China.
There are also signs it will be exported beyond China’s borders, with provisions in the bill targeting “overseas Chinese” – including Democratic Taiwan’s 23 million people – and demanding that internet platforms provide patriotic education to users.
Internet service providers will be required to produce and deliver patriotic content, using technologically innovative approaches, the China Daily said.
Looking for a litter like Mao’s
China already has a highly sophisticated set of online blocks, controls, filters and surveillance that strictly controls what its citizens can do or see online, known as the Great Firewall, as well as a “public opinion management“Operation under the Central Propaganda Department.
People in China frequently challenge those in power, despite ubiquitous surveillanceA “grid” law enforcement system at the neighborhood level and targeted “maintaining stability“a system aimed at controlling critics of the government before they act,
Hu, the commentator, said the current government has tried but failed to achieve the reach of party propaganda seen in China under the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong.
“They bring patriotism to complement [communist ideology]hoping to strengthen their ideological control over young people,” he said.
Wu Chien-chung, secretary-general of the Taiwan Institute of Strategy and Public Research, said the law, if passed, will be a world first.
“This is the first patriotic education law in the world,” Wu told Radio Free Asia in a recent interview. “It is clear that things have reached the point for the Chinese Communist Party where legislation is needed to maintain national unity.”
Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.
