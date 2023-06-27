Jokowi seeks to leave a mark on Indonesian politics
Although he cannot stand in the presidential election next February after completing his constitutionally permitted two terms, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is by no means a lame duck about to disappear into the shadows. . On the contrary, Jokowi, as he is popularly known, has become something of a kingmaker, in stark contrast to his reasonably humble origins as a former furniture businessman. The legacy he will leave after a decade as president will be complex and even confusing. Jokowi took office as a rambling outsider to national politics, promising progressive reform. He leaves as an entrenched initiate who has rarely fulfilled his original promises.
Excitement over Jokowi’s initial victory in 2014 and promises of a new, more liberal future in Indonesia had already given way to worries of democratic backsliding after his re-election in 2019. In retrospect, much of that promise of 2014 was perhaps the result of overseas. observers pinning outlandish hopes on Jokowi, who has leveraged his popularity as governor of Jakarta and former mayor of Solo to become a national figure. Yet the re-emergence Golput’s election boycott movement ahead of the 2019 election and student protests in 2022 against blatant restrictions on freedoms in a new penal code underscored how the gap between promise and reality has widened over the past few years. two terms of Jokowi.
In fact, Jokowi’s most important political legacies are not forward-looking bills, but rather two that undid the gains made in the Reformasi era after Suharto’s dictatorship. The 2019 reform of the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, dismantled the once independent and influential anti-corruption body and increased the powers of lawmakers in appointing agency heads. Civil society calls on Jokowi to use his executive powers to stop reform, or at least his most outrageous changes went unanswered, resulting in one of the biggest and deadliest. student protest movements in years.
