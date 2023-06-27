Politics
behind handshakes, New Zealand walks an ever-thinning line with China
Chris Hipkins anticipated a diplomatic meeting with Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader said he attaches great importance to relations with New Zealand. Both professional, Hipkins made sure to point out that his country was Open for business Also.
And there is certainly a good story to tell when it comes to China. Hipkins is built on decades of cooperation, understanding and groundbreaking economic agreements. Bilateral exchange was worth NZ$40 billion in 2022 and could reach $50 billion by 2030.
There might even be possibilities for cooperation on the Chinas position on a political settlement of the war in Ukraine. Although New Zealand and most Western countries are skeptical of the initiative, it is fair to say that the Chinese authorities would appreciate New Zealand’s contribution.
But it’s also fair to say that Hipkins was wise to visit now, given what he has ahead on his calendar: the NATO summit in July and a decision on whether New Zealand is expected to join Pillar 2 of the AUKUS security pact between the United States and the United Kingdom. and Australia.
Both things will concern China. And despite Beijing’s appreciation of New Zealand’s diplomatic approach, including Hipkins reluctance to call Xi Jinping a dictator, the timing of this red carpet visit was ideal.
Claim and Counterclaim
So New Zealand is walking a fine line with China, and beneath the diplomatic niceties there is a growing fault line. When Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta visited China earlier this year and expressed to New Zealanders deep concerns on human rights, Hong Kong and Taiwan, some suggested media shed was harangued by his Chinese counterpart.
Mahuta said the conversation was just robust, but there’s no denying China’s combativeness in the face of criticism or threats.
When the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China posed the greatest challenge of our time to global security and prosperity at the May G7 summit in Japan (which added to an official statement tacitly focused on China), Beijing retaliate to what he called libel and slander.
Although not part of the G7, New Zealand later added its name to a Joint statement against trade-related economic coercion and non-market policies and practices which was based on the G7 meeting. Although it does not explicitly mention China, the statement clearly expresses concerns about Beijing’s perceived willingness to use trade sanctions against countries it dislikes.
This includes South Korea after installing a US missile defense system, and Australia after calling for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19. More recently, China blocked Lithuanian exports after the tiny nation allowed Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy there.
Read more: Sorry PM, Joe Biden was right Xi Jinping really is a dictator
When New Zealand joined the United States to speak out over the China-Solomon Islands security deal, Chinese state media accused Wellington of slander and demonize their country and yielding to the influence of Washington.
A few months later, New Zealand reiterated its position to uphold the rule of international law regarding China’s construction of islands in the South China Sea. While officially this amounted to not taking sides on competing sovereignty claims, it effectively rejected China’s historical claims to the region.
And just recently it was revealed a New Zealand frigate was professionally but visibly confronted by Chinese navy ships while in international waters near the disputed Spratly Islands.
Safety and circumspection
Closer to home, there have been intermittent skirmishes over cybersecurity. In 2018, the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) said it had established links between China’s Ministry of State Security and a global commercial intellectual property theft campaign.
New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service (SIS) has also noted recently agents from a small number of foreign states grew increasingly aggressive, but chose not to identify the culprits.
Read more: AUKUS already testing autonomous weapon systems where is New Zealand’s policy on next generation warfare?
But when It has been reported an analyst with the Civil Service Commission had been suspended after being branded an insider threat risk by the SIS, the Chinese Embassy called the allegations ill-founded and with an ulterior motive to smear and attack China, which we strongly oppose.
The G7 countries have directly called on China not to interfere in their internal affairs. New Zealand generally prefers to be circumspect. The SIS has identified foreign states monitoring suspected dissidents in New Zealand, but it does not name those states.
Read more: Approach with caution: Why New Zealand should be wary of joining the AUKUS security pact
NATO and AUKUS
How long the diplomatic tightrope can be walked is an open question, given the prime ministers’ upcoming attendance at the NATO summit in Lithuania in July and the pending decision on AUKUS.
With its support for Ukraine against Russia, New Zealand has come much closer to NATO, which in 2021 has also identified China as a security challenge, claiming that Beijing’s ambitions and coercive policies challenge the interests, security and values of Western blocs. China called it a completely futile warning.
Read more: New Zealand just joined an openly anti-China alliance, are the economic risks worth it?
At the same time, of course, New Zealand could move closer to involvement in the AUKUS alliance, which would mean access to advanced non-nuclear military technology. And though it’s never made explicit, AUKUS is a response to the perceived threat of China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
Despite its own rapid militarization, the Chinese government has condemned AUKUS as reflecting a Cold War mentality that involves a path of error and danger. However diplomatically it was covered, the same message will almost certainly have been delivered to Chris Hipkins yesterday in Beijing.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/hipkins-meets-xi-jinping-behind-the-handshakes-nz-walks-an-increasingly-fine-line-with-china-208558
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- behind handshakes, New Zealand walks an ever-thinning line with China
- How to Get 2024 Tour Tickets, Prices, Dates and Pre-Sale Information
- Classical recitals to Bollywood music; Top Picks for Guru Purnima 2023 Celebrations
- Stock Market Today: Asia Mixed After Wall St Fall After Rise | Region
- QS ranks MIT the university no. 1 in the world for 2023-24 | MIT news
- Gut microbiota instability associated with recurrent lupus nephritis
- Pakistani justice minister defends bringing protesters to justice in military courts
- Hunger kills hundreds after US and UN cut food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region, officials say
- Apurva Asrani Opens Up About Leaving Twitter: You’re Being Asked to Choose a Side, Truth Is Compromised for Main Association | Bollywood
- Table tennis: Flix Lebrun winner of the European Games, one year before the Paris Olympics
- Hailey Bieber’s white wedding guest dress broke all protocol
- Reddit Blackout Expands Google Search Limits