PM Modi will announce five new Vande Bharat Express trains today; check schedule, schedule, routes, other important details





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will point out Vande Bharat Express trains during the MP’s visit: India is set to witness the launch of new semi-high speed trains in the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will point out five new Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day visit to the state on Tuesday. , June 27. This is the first time that five Vande Bharat Express trains will enter service on the same day. The launch will bring the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country to 23. The latest trains aim to improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. The five Vande Bharat trains are: Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. New Vande Bharat Train Routes Bombay-Goa The Mumbai-Goa route is one of five new routes to be launched. The launch of the Vande Bharat train on this route was canceled earlier due to the tragic train accident in Odisha. Bangalore-Hubballi-Dharwad The Bangalore-Hubballi-Dharwad road is another addition to the Vande Bharat network. This train will facilitate easier and faster connectivity between the two cities while boosting trade and tourism. This is the second Vande Bharat Express train for Karnataka. Also Read: PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh in August, inaugurate new campus of IIT Bhilai and two flyovers Patna Ranchi The Patna-Ranchi route marks the first semi-high speed rail link between the two cities. The Vande Bharat train will significantly reduce travel time, which will benefit a significant number of commuters. Bhopal-Indore The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity between two of Madhya Pradesh’s most populous cities. This launch should promote the economic development of the region. Bhopal-Jabalpur Another route being introduced is Bhopal-Jabalpur which will be a boon for travelers and businessmen commuting between these two important cities of Madhya Pradesh. New Vande Bharat Express trains: timetable Bombay-Goa Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: timetable, stops, route and travel time Bangalore-Hubballi-Dharwad Bangalore-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: view timetables, ticket prices, stops and route details Patna Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Patna-Ranchi Train: Full Time Schedule, Ticket Price, Facilities and Other Key Details Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express Bhopal-Indore train: view timetables, ticket prices, route and other key details Bhopal-Jabalpur catch the lastsotck exchangeupdates here. For all other business, political, tech, sports and automotive news, visitZeebiz.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/indian-railways/news-pm-modi-5-vande-bharat-express-trains-flag-off-today-june-27-mp-visit-timings-routes-time-table-national-sickle-cell-anaemia-elimination-mission-launch-241894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos