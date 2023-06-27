Will Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistani politics? Seems imminent like | world news





Pakistan’s National Assembly has passed legislation limiting the length of lawmakers’ recusal, a state spokesman said. With that, exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could return to politics. Nawaz Sharif has served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times after he was ousted over corruption allegations in 2017. The country’s top court then barred him from politics for life. He was later sentenced to seven years in prison.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been convicted in one of three corruption cases. (Reuters)

In 2019, Nawaz Sharif got medical bail. He then flew to Britain where he has remained ever since as he continues to lead his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year and the country is due to hold new general elections this year.

On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the amendment which states that the courts can only disqualify parliamentarians for a period not exceeding five years has been passed. Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani served as interim president signing the bill in the absence of President Arif Alvi.

“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari told AFP.

“The bill was passed to achieve this goal. Nawaz Sharif will be the main activist of the PML-N in the upcoming elections,” he added.

His return will be very useful for the party politically, but it is not clear whether he will contest the election himself, he continued.

Nawaz Sharif is still facing the corruption case that saw him convicted during the term of Imran Khan who was ousted by Shehbaz Sharif last April via a vote of no confidence. As Imran Khan remains hugely popular in the countdown to elections, he has called for a snap election but his campaign has become bogged down in court cases.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

When not reading, this former literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question “What is the purpose of journalism in society?” …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/nawaz-sharif-will-return-to-pakistan-politics-seems-imminent-as-101687863149165.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos