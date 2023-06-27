Donald Trump discusses a highly confidential document in an audio recording





An audio recording of a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a highly classified document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he had no such documents, only magazine clippings and newspaper clippings. newspapers.

The tape, taken from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, vacation spot for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a vital piece of evidence in the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump for mismanagement. classified information.

The special advocates’ indictment alleges that those present at the meeting with Trump, including a writer, editor and two Trump staffers, received classified information about a Pentagon attack plan on a country unspecified stranger.

It’s the papers, Trump says in a moment that seems to indicate he has a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. This was done by the military, which was given to me.

Trump’s reference to something he says is highly confidential and his apparent presentation of documents to others at the 2021 meeting could undermine his assertion in a recent Fox News Channel interview that he had no document with him.

There were no documents. It was a huge amount of newspapers, and anything that talked about Iran and stuff, Trump said on Fox. And it may or may not have been delayed, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document to speak of. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in an act 38-count indictment which also charged his aide and former valet Walt Nauta. Nauta is expected to be arraigned Tuesday before a federal judge in Miami.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the audio recording, which first aired Monday on CNN Anderson Cooper 360, provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing. bad at all. And Trump, on his social media platform on Monday night, claimed the registration was actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe.

