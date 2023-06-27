Opposition inciting Muslims to UCC, SC wants it implemented: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says vote bank policy hunger is hampering the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country even as he criticized the opposition for exploiting minorities through appeasement while ignoring the rights of Pasmanda and the women of these communities. He also looked at the opposition’s attempts to unite against the BJP, saying these parties can only guarantee scams, dynasty politics and corruption.

In a virtual interaction with thousands of BJP workers at Bhopal stalls on Tuesday, the Prime Minister urged them to inform the masses that the government and ruling party are practicing a policy not of appeasement but of satisfaction. needs). He stressed that while reaching out to potential voters, they should engage in a comparison between the current situation and conditions under previous regimes to make their case more effectively.

The Prime Minister made a loud speech in support of the UCC, which has gained popularity in public discourse in recent weeks.

These (Muslim) people are incited in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. You will tell me, will a household be able to function if there is one law for one member of the family and another law for the other member? So how will the country function with this dual system? We must remember that even in the Indian Constitution, it is stipulated that there should be uniform laws for the citizens, Modi said, to the applause of the standmen present at the scene.

They (the opposition parties) make allegations against us but the truth is that they are the ones who make Muslim, Muslim. If they were truly Muslim sympathizers, then most of our sisters and brothers in these families would not be left behind in education and employment. They would not have to lead a life of misery. And the Supreme Court has repeatedly said – it has often cracked the whip on this issue – bring the Uniform Civil Code, but those people who are thirsty for the bank vote, Modi said.

The BJP has already drawn up plans to send its Morcha minority workers to discuss the merits of the UCC among the elite, educated Muslims and community women who will win on issues of property rights, inheritance, etc if certain archaic provisions of personal laws are annulled. The Prime Minister also attacked opposition parties for engaging in a policy of appeasement but failing to safeguard the rights of backward Muslims and Pasmanda women. have a predominantly Muslim population but have banned the practice. Egypt is 90% Sunni but they banned it 90 years ago. Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria and Bangladesh have also banned it. Here they wanted to keep the stranglehold of the Triple Talaq hanging over women to exploit them, the prime minister said.

The triple talaq was banned in India when Parliament passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019.

Modi alleged that Muslims in Pasmanda have been marginalized and their voice has not been heard by politicians practicing ballot bank politics. They were exploited and treated like backwards and untouchables. Many generations of Muslims in Pasmanda have suffered, the prime minister said, adding that indiscriminate benefit payments under his government had made them better.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the attempts of opposition parties to unite for a united fight against the BJP in 2024. Those who are stalwart opponents joined hands There was not so much despair among them that we all saw in the 2014 and 2019 elections. They will bow down to those they cursed. They decided to mislead a few months before the election. A new word – guarantee – is being popularized by them, Modi said.

He accused these parties of only being able to guarantee scams and corruption running into the thousands of millions of dollars and listed various UPA government scams, including 2G spectrum, coal and CWG scams.

Modi also gives the guarantee to act against every scammer. The score of those who plundered the poor will be settled forever, the prime minister said as he thumped his chest. He said these parties also promote dynasty politics – be it Congress, NCP, RJD, NC, SP, DMK, TMC or BRS.