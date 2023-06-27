Politics
Opposition inciting Muslims to UCC, SC wants it implemented: PM Narendra Modi
In a virtual interaction with thousands of BJP workers at Bhopal stalls on Tuesday, the Prime Minister urged them to inform the masses that the government and ruling party are practicing a policy not of appeasement but of satisfaction. needs). He stressed that while reaching out to potential voters, they should engage in a comparison between the current situation and conditions under previous regimes to make their case more effectively.
The Prime Minister made a loud speech in support of the UCC, which has gained popularity in public discourse in recent weeks.
These (Muslim) people are incited in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. You will tell me, will a household be able to function if there is one law for one member of the family and another law for the other member? So how will the country function with this dual system? We must remember that even in the Indian Constitution, it is stipulated that there should be uniform laws for the citizens, Modi said, to the applause of the standmen present at the scene.
They (the opposition parties) make allegations against us but the truth is that they are the ones who make Muslim, Muslim. If they were truly Muslim sympathizers, then most of our sisters and brothers in these families would not be left behind in education and employment. They would not have to lead a life of misery. And the Supreme Court has repeatedly said – it has often cracked the whip on this issue – bring the Uniform Civil Code, but those people who are thirsty for the bank vote, Modi said.
The BJP has already drawn up plans to send its Morcha minority workers to discuss the merits of the UCC among the elite, educated Muslims and community women who will win on issues of property rights, inheritance, etc if certain archaic provisions of personal laws are annulled. The Prime Minister also attacked opposition parties for engaging in a policy of appeasement but failing to safeguard the rights of backward Muslims and Pasmanda women. have a predominantly Muslim population but have banned the practice. Egypt is 90% Sunni but they banned it 90 years ago. Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria and Bangladesh have also banned it. Here they wanted to keep the stranglehold of the Triple Talaq hanging over women to exploit them, the prime minister said.
The triple talaq was banned in India when Parliament passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019.
Modi alleged that Muslims in Pasmanda have been marginalized and their voice has not been heard by politicians practicing ballot bank politics. They were exploited and treated like backwards and untouchables. Many generations of Muslims in Pasmanda have suffered, the prime minister said, adding that indiscriminate benefit payments under his government had made them better.
The Prime Minister also reflected on the attempts of opposition parties to unite for a united fight against the BJP in 2024. Those who are stalwart opponents joined hands There was not so much despair among them that we all saw in the 2014 and 2019 elections. They will bow down to those they cursed. They decided to mislead a few months before the election. A new word – guarantee – is being popularized by them, Modi said.
He accused these parties of only being able to guarantee scams and corruption running into the thousands of millions of dollars and listed various UPA government scams, including 2G spectrum, coal and CWG scams.
Modi also gives the guarantee to act against every scammer. The score of those who plundered the poor will be settled forever, the prime minister said as he thumped his chest. He said these parties also promote dynasty politics – be it Congress, NCP, RJD, NC, SP, DMK, TMC or BRS.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/opposition-instigating-muslims-on-ucc-sc-wants-it-implemented-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/101316698.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opposition inciting Muslims to UCC, SC wants it implemented: PM Narendra Modi
- The current heat wave in the southern United States is five times more likely due to the climate crisis | Climate crisis
- Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands
- Summer football preview: offensive line
- A $79 Nordstrom Alt for Laura Harrier’s Chic Tank Dress
- Donald Trump discusses a highly confidential document in an audio recording
- Hema Malini explains why she never met Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur: ‘I never spoke to her…I respect her a lot’
- Philadelphia Innovation and Technology Division Names New Interim CIO *and* New CTO
- Russian troops ‘stopped a civil war’, Putin tells military – BBC News
- Earthquakes player Christian Espinoza was named to the MLS All-Star Team
- District Library Hosts First Authors’ Fair | Entertainment
- Great Britain Cricket England | National sports