



WASHINGTON (AP) Pakistan’s justice minister said he expects a tougher armed response if political violence continues in the country, accusing supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial maternal response to the fiery outbursts of the past month.

In an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to Washington, Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar released some of the Pakistani government’s most detailed comments on its response to last month’s fiery protests over the former prime minister’s detention. charismatic Imran Khan. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharifs’ government and army are now defending their actions by continuing the civilian and military trials of at least 102 civilian protesters.

The state’s reaction was like a motherly reaction to the citizens, Tarar told the AP, adding that “that’s why the government decided to deal with iron fists and make an example of it, to ensure that no such incident happens in the future.” .

In the interview late last week, Tarar also defended law enforcement and military officials against criticism that they hadn’t done enough at the time to stop the violence. Any military intervention aimed at restoring law and order would have required prior authorization from the civilian government, he said.

He described military and civilian leadership taken by surprise by attacks on military installations and other sites. The leaders chose to refrain from harming civilians, the minister said. But now the answer is harsher.

I would say that we learned a lesson, from the incident, he said, that if you don’t exert enough authority and force, you can end up with these kinds of incidents, which. .. was very painful.

Tarar also said legal authorities would not be deterred from prosecuting Khan if investigators determined he appeared to play a criminal role in the attacks, despite concerns that could spark a new wave of violence.

Khan and his supporters have worked for his return to political power, alleging Americans were behind the 2022 no-confidence vote that cost him the premiership.

Protests erupted among supporters of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after authorities arrested Khan in a corruption case, dragging him out of a courthouse in the capital, Islamabad.

Thousands of protesters attacked the military headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, stormed an airbase in Mianwali in eastern Punjab province and set fire to a building housing Pakistan Public Radio in the northwest.

The violence only subsided after Khan was released by order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

At least 10 people have been killed in clashes between Khans supporters and police and since then police have arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots. Most have been released on bail pending trial.

Pakistan’s military said on Monday it had fired three senior army officers for their failure to prevent attacks.

In addition to the prosecution in civilian court, the Pakistani military says it has received trials from 102 civilians in military courts for their involvement and the defendants will be given a fair trial. Asked how many civilians he expects to see eventually tried by military tribunals in connection with the May 9 violence, Tarar said he did not expect the 102 figure to be multiplied by several.

When asked why the military hadn’t done more to stop the attacks as they happened, Tarar said no one in the military thought people would violate military installations because the military protect the homeland.

The same goes, he said, for attacks on public monuments to national heroes, saying such a thing is “unheard of in our history”.

Amnesty International has opposed the Pakistani military’s plans, saying trying civilians in military courts is a violation of international law.

The rights group said it had documented numerous rights violations in Pakistani military courts in previous trials of civilians, including lack of due process and transparency, forced confessions and executions after grossly unfair proceedings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/pakistan-learned-to-respond-with-iron-hands-18172957.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos