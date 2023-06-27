President Joko Widodo has appointed a number of ambassadors, including former journalists





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo appointed a number of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors (LBBP Ambassadors) of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) for friendly countries on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the State Palace in Jakarta. The appointment of LBBP RI Ambassadors was set forth in Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 51/P and Number 55/P of 2023 regarding the appointment of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia. Also Read: IRW LIRA and LBH-LIRA Defend Dozens of Songwriters Whose Rights Have Been Violated by National TV Stations On this occasion, the Head of State took the oath to the ambassadors appointed that day. “I swear/promise that in order to be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and enforce all laws and regulations as strictly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and to the state,” President Joko Widodo said as he dictated fragments of the oath of office to the ambassadors. The names of the LBBP RI ambassadors are: Teuku Faizasyah, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Norway and Iceland, based in Oslo; Michael Trias Kuncahyono, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Holy See, based in the Vatican; Achmad Rizal Purnama, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Republic of Turkey, residing in Ankara; Arief, as LBBP’s Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine jointly with the Republic of Armenia and Georgia, residing in Kyiv; Achmad Ubaedillah, as Ambassador of Indonesia to Brunei Darussalam, residing in Bandar Seri Begawan; Santo Darmosumarto, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Cambodia, residing in Phnom Penh; Grata Endah Werdaningtyas, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, residing in Vientiane; I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein, residing in Bern; Dupito Dorma Simamora, as Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Fiji with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Nauru and Tuvalu, domiciled in Suva; Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, as Ambassador of Indonesia to Romania and the Republic of Moldova, domiciled in Bucharest; Ricky Suhendar, as Ambassador of Indonesia to the Republic of Peru, at the same time the Plurinational State of Bolivia, residing in Lima; Saud Purwanto Krisnawan, as Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Lesotho, Kingdom of Eswatini and Southern African Development Community (SADC) ), residing in Pretoria. The inauguration ceremony then ended with congratulations which were preceded by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, which were then attended by limited guests. President Jokowi during the inauguration of a number of Indonesian LBBP Ambassadors for friendly countries at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (26/6/2023). (Laras post) Also present at the inauguration were Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno.

