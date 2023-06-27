When Wegovy Doesn’t Work for Weight Loss

When former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) didn’t work for him, it reminded him that not all patients experience the reported weight loss benefits.

In general – and aside from cost issues – there are two main reasons semaglutide doesn’t work as a weight loss agent: patients simply don’t respond to it, or they have side effects so severe that they have to stop. Johnson fell into the latter category.

MedPage today contacted experts to better understand the two categories of patients, what proportion experience these effects and why these results occur. (Note that semaglutide is approved for type 2 diabetes under the brand name Ozempic, while it’s approved for weight loss under the brand name Wegovy.)

Non-respondents

There is no agreed definition of a semaglutide “non-responder”, but the Endocrine Society latest guidelines say a weight-loss drug is “effective” if their patients lose more than 5% of their body weight in 3 months, a criterion widely used by doctors and insurers.

In a clinical test, about 86.4% of participants taking semaglutide lost more than 5% of their body weight in 68 weeks, or a year and a half. The rest, 13.6%, didn’t – and it’s unclear what that percentage would be within 3 months.

Endocrinologists and obesity specialists have said MedPage today that if they had to guess, a similar percentage of their patients either do not lose weight with semaglutide injections, or see very little change. They said that an early response to injections is a good indicator of long-term effects.

The “why” for the non-response is less clear, experts said. There are no known biological markers that can predict where someone will fall along the bell curve of a weight loss response to GLP-1 agonists.

Gitanjali Srivastava, MD, internist and director of the obesity medicine program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said there may be “weakened response, particularly in patients with diabetes from type 2 who was prescribed a GLP-1 agonist.”

“Generally, people who don’t respond tend to get sicker,” she said. “They tend to have more complicated metabolic disorders. They have a lot of complications [like] psychosocial problems that may arise in their lives. »

She cited the examples of transplant or dialysis patients, those suffering from liver failure or people suffering from serious psychosocial disorders.

Existing clinical trials may not capture these nuances, Srivastava said, because typically, “a clinical trial of an obesity drug enrolls patients who are relatively healthier and have sort of a clean metabolic profile picture.” “. In the real world, nonresponse might be higher, she said.

Karl Nadolsky, DO, an endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist at Holland Hospital in Michigan, echoed Srivastava’s observations about comorbidities. He said severe obesity of early onset in childhood, endocrine disorders and developmental delays can all make a patient less responsive to GLP-1 agonists, as can early trauma, such as sexual abuse.

But other times there are no complicating factors – a patient simply does not see the changes they expect, experts said.

More research into genetic factors, endocrine disorders and drugs that might interact with this class of drugs is needed, experts said, to get a better idea of ​​how best to treat each patient.

They also noted that even if a patient does not lose weight with the drugs, they may see other benefits, such as cardiovascular and glycemic markers of type 2 diabetes.

Cardiovascular and glycemic markers of type 2 diabetes may improve with semaglutide or other GLP-1 agonists, with or without some percentage of body weight loss.

“You could lose about 3% [body weight] but it could all be in your height and as a result your liver function tests have improved. You get improvement in, say, visceral body fat, maybe you get improvement in blood sugar or blood pressure,” said Jody Dushay, MD, an endocrinologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. the scale tells me if I should continue or not?’ for the only reading, I think, would be an error.”

Side effects

What about patients who have to stop the drug because they cannot tolerate it? Dushay said gastrointestinal side effects are more the rule than the exception with GLP-1 agonists.

“People don’t understand that side effects can be very, very serious,” she said. “There’s a sizable percentage of people who feel absolutely, really awful on these drugs and can’t keep taking them.”

Patients who don’t experience any symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, she says, are the minority. Indeed, last week, Dushay said a wave of patients at various stages of treatment with GLP-1 agonists had contacted her about their symptoms.

In type 2 diabetes trials testing 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg of semaglutide for 104 weeks, 11.5% and 14.5% of participants, respectively, discontinued treatment early due to nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, compared to 5.7 % and 7.6% in the placebo group.

Dushay said discontinuing medication due to severe side effects is more common than nonresponse. One of them had such severe diarrhea that she couldn’t leave her house on weekends, for example. Another had debilitating daily vomiting, she said.

Srivastava, on the other hand, said she rarely saw side effects severe enough to stop treatment, “but we do see it, sometimes multiple patients a week,” she said.

Nadolsky guessed that maybe 10% of his patients experienced side effects severe enough to want to quit. “But if we really focus on some of the dietary factors that they may be struggling with that are exacerbating nausea and vomiting, or even diarrhea or constipation, we can often change those things, maybe lower the dose and try to go back, and resolve those,” he said. “So that’s relatively rare.”

Doctors said it’s usually not possible to predict who will experience the most severe side effects and that every patient is different.

In Nadolsky’s experience, however, diet is “the thing that’s in common, absolutely. … Refined, processed, high-fat restaurant food.” He turned to the guidelines published by the Journal of Clinical Medicine for symptom management.

Patients’ tolerance to different levels of discomfort can vary – and doctors say that for the most part the body eventually adapts, but the length of time varies by patient.

Dushay said that with weekly injections, side effects lessen as the patient moves away from the day of the injection. Titration of a dose can lead to more side effects, and Dushay said many people need to titrate more slowly than the minimum. 4 week climbing schedule recommended by Novo Nordisk for Ozempic.

Srivastava said that in a typical scenario, she would stop the medication and ask a patient to regain their appetite with crackers or small meals, prescribe anti-nausea medication and start it a week after they feel sick. new normal with a lower dose, with more spaced out doses.

Dushay said she had a patient determined to keep trying to reintroduce a GLP-1 agonist, even after stopping twice due to side effects. She went from daily liraglutide (Saxenda) to weekly semaglutide (Wegovy), Dushay said, and “literally the third time was a charm, and she was doing fine.”

Doctors say insurance coverage can throw another hurdle in managing bad reactions. Often, Nadolsky said, insurance coverage won’t allow him to keep patients on low doses indefinitely, even if a patient can’t tolerate a higher dose.

“They’ll let you do like, another month of 1.7 [mg Wegovy]or maybe start over once, but, boy, they’re a little weird about it,” he said. “It’s inappropriate, in my opinion.”

Dushay agreed that many insurers would not continue to pay for Wegovy if a patient did not lose 5% body fat in 3 months – even though there is no threshold when semaglutide is used to treat diabetes. kind 2.

“There’s this pervasive global bias against using drug therapy for obesity,” Nadolsky said. “We’ve always approved all of these drugs for type 2 diabetes, which is…a complication based on adiposity. But when it comes to its approval for weight, there’s this historical myth or stigma that it’s It’s a cosmetic thing.”

Ultimately, doctors say they can switch to a different treatment. Srivastava, for example, said one of his non-weight-loss patients on a GLP-1 agonist switched to low-dose oral phentermine, “and she did so well.”

Sophie Putka is a business and investigative writer for MedPage Today. His work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, Discover, Business Insider, Inverse, Cannabis Wire, and more. She joined MedPage Today in August 2021. Follow