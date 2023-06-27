Yes, Xi Jinping is a dictator, and he should be proud of it

NOTICE:

Why does Xi Jinping tie a knot in his panties?

Was it a diplomatic faux pas on President Biden’s part to call him dictator during a campaign fundraiser? Of course.

Was this description defamation, as the Chinese president’s spokesman in Washington complained? No way.

Mr. Xi should be proud to be recognized as a dictator indeed, the most powerful dictator in the world today.

He is a Leninist, after all, and it is surely Lenin’s great achievement that Comrade Xi sees in establishing the first dictatorship of the proletariat.

Mr. Xi is also a Maoist, and when Mao Zedong founded the People’s Republic of China, he called it a people’s democratic dictatorship.

Don’t misunderstand the adjectives in this sentence. In the Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist-Maoist sense, a dictatorship is democratic because it gives communists the power to do whatever they deem necessary to serve the people who matter: the proletariat, that is to say the working class.

A priority task is to prevent the establishment of a liberal democracy, which would act in the interests of the bourgeoisie and other counter-revolutionary classes.

Also: Mr Xi is allied with Ali Khamenei, whose title is the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and who maintains that he is the representative of the Prophet Muhammad and [Shiisms] 12th Imam on Earth.

These are strong credentials!

Then there is Mr. Xi’s pet bulldog, Kim Jong Un, the third generation of North Korea’s dynastic dictatorship.

Mr. Xi’s most important ally, however, is Vladimir Putin, who in 23 years has gone from Russian leader to Russian dictator. His rivals ended up in prisons or cemeteries.

This leads me to digress briefly on Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose checkered career included serving time for theft, running a hot dog stand and amassing a fortune as a Kremlin caterer.

More recently, he served as Generalissimo of the Wagner Group, a private military company. Mr Prigozhin was loyal to Mr Putin until last Saturday when he launched a mutiny despite saying his complaint was only about the Russian military establishment.

Without firing a shot, Wagner’s troops captured Rostov-on-Don, the command center of the Russian forces at war with Ukraine. Wagner’s troops then began moving north towards Moscow.

Late in the day, however, Mr Prigozhin announced that he had agreed to a truce brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Hours later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities had decided not to prosecute Mr Prigozhin for his rebellion but to allow him safe passage to Belarus (where he could consider adopting a Rottweiler, renting an apartment on the ground floor, and avoiding almond flavored tea).

On Monday, however, Russia’s Tass news and propaganda agency quoted an authoritative source as saying a criminal case against Mr Prigozhin is continuing.

Later in the day, Mr Putin said Wagner’s fighters could either join the Russian army, return home or go to Belarus. What impact all of this may have on Mr. Putin’s war on Ukraine is unclear.

You can be sure that Mr. Xi has been paying close attention to how his dictator brother is dealing with this crisis.

An obvious lesson: a wise dictator does not allow anyone, not even those he considers his loyal servants, to gain significant power.

Mr. Xi, in the more than 20 years he has ruled, has only become more dictatorial. He imposed his dictatorship in a genocidal manner on the people of Tibet and East Turkestan, the latter better known by its Mandarin name, Xinjiang, which means new frontier, indicating that it is an imperial possession.

He subjugated the people of Hong Kong in flagrant violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration which was supposed to guarantee the former British colony certain freedoms and rights under the principle of one country, two systems after it was transferred under the control of the Chinese Communist Party in 1997.

Longer term and more ambitiously, Xi is promoting what he calls a global community with a common destiny. He plans to replace it with the US-led liberal international order after World War II.

Under this system, all members of the United Nations must abide by international law, the most fundamental of which is the prohibition on erasing the borders of sovereign nation states by force of arms.

But Mr Putin suffered no serious consequences when he took territories from Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. After watching the US capitulate to the Taliban in 2021, it made sense to him to attempt to further expand the shrunken Russian empire. He thought the Ukrainians would not put up much resistance and only expected finger gestures from the West.

Likewise, Mr. Xi is threatening to invade Taiwan if the Taiwanese people continue to refuse to submit to his dictatorship.

Despite all that, Mr. Biden said last week that he planned to meet with Mr. Xi in the future, in the short term, and that he hoped for a thaw in relations.

My colleague Emily de La Bruyère recently explained why, in the absence of serious concessions from Mr. Xi, this would be a bad idea: It would mean that the United States, having concluded that the confrontation is not worth it, would decide to step back from the defense of its interests. She added that a name thaw would be a relief in practice.

This is yet another reason why Mr. Biden, in his next meeting with Mr. Xi, should not apologize for calling him a dictator. He can discuss ways to reduce tensions and risks, such as restoring military-to-military communications, which Mr. Xi cut off after his spy balloon went down earlier this year.

But President Biden must not forget for a moment that the great ambition of the Chinese dictator is to dictate to America and, indeed, to the entire planet.

Clifford D. May is founder and chairman of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and columnist for The Washington Times.