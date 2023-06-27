Donald Trump’s views on the election have just been dismissed again





CN—

The two-track realities of American democracy are as follows:

Former President Donald Trump is in a strong position, for now, to be one of two major presidential options presented to American voters in 2024. At the same time, the institutions upon which the foundations of the American government rest the slow work of neutralizing a potential repeat of his previous attempt to circumvent the process and nullify the election.

Tuesday’s news is that the U.S. Supreme Court has outright rejected the fringe legal theory that far-right activists and Trump supporters hoped they could ignore the election results.

Add this decision to these other concrete developments and percolations:

A law to anticipate insurrection 2.0. Last year, Congress passed a law to clarify that no, the vice president cannot reject electoral votes that the president does not like. Accountability for the Fake Voters Scheme. The Justice Department, in the form of Special Counsel Jack Smith, appears to be refocusing on Trump supporters who signed bogus certificates to the federal government claiming they were Trump’s legitimate voters in seven field states. battles won by Joe Biden.

But it is the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday that could be among the most significant since it invalidates the fringe independent state legislature theory on which Trumps 2020 agenda was based.

The liberal justices of the courts were joined by three members of his conservative majority to disabuse everyone of the idea that for hundreds of years Americans have misinterpreted the word legislature.

The Election Clause of the US Constitution states that federal elections shall be mandated in each state by the legislature. According to the independent state legislature theory, now rejected by the Supreme Court, this means that only state legislatures are in charge of federal elections and are therefore not accountable to state courts.

The ongoing case of Moore v. Harper related to a 2022 North Carolina Congressional map rejected by the state’s Supreme Court. But if the justices had agreed that state legislatures were immune from state courts on these matters, that would have validated the idea pushed by Trump in 2020 that state legislatures could ignore election results and install also their own presidential voters. Learn more about the implications for 2024.

Trump supporters believed a riff on the independent state legislature theory, written by former Trump lawyer John Eastman, could have kept him in office past 2020, even if he lost the election .

Coincidentally, Eastman, who never thought the Supreme Court would approve his plan, is currently fighting to retain his attorney’s license in California, where disciplinary attorneys want him disbarred over his plan to overturn the results. 2020 elections.

Inspired by Eastman, Trump wanted then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject voters in key states, where Trump falsely alleged voter fraud, and hoped that Republican-controlled state legislatures would select new voters for keep him in the White House.

Rather than wait for this kind of nightmare scenario where voters selected by voters could be replaced by a partisan state legislature without review by a state court, a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court took a stand. ‘advance.

The election clause does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, which also included Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Trump.

CNN’s Joan Biskupic said it was important Roberts and the majority acted on the merits of the case, dismissing the independent state legislature theory when they could have just ducked the issue.

I think with 2024 looming, they probably thought, do it now, because there were similar challenges ahead, Biskupic told Inside Politics on Tuesday. Do it now, do it outside of a presidential election year, and do it with it.

Trump, meanwhile, still believes the 2020 election should have been canceled and lawmakers in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, among other states, would have given him their electoral votes.

(Pence) should have returned the votes to the state legislatures and I think we would have had a different outcome. I really do, a combative Trump told CNN Kaitlan Collins during a CNN town hall in May.

It’s not news that Trump and his supporters are taking an alternative view of the law. They also dismissed his indictment for conspiracy and mishandling of national security material as a politically motivated witch hunt.

They will continue to dismiss the charges even after CNN released audio Monday of Trump’s meeting with people who did not have security clearances, loose papers he said were a Pentagon battle plan. for Iran, and seeming to admit that he had no power to downgrade them.

We need to be able to see the reality that two things can be true at the same time, CNN political director David Chalian told Inside Politics on Tuesday.

This may be dangerous, reckless, even criminal behavior on the part of a former President of the United States, and it may not actually harm him politically or even in the context of a race for the Republican nomination.

Winning the Republican primary, by the way, requires appealing to a very different set of voters than winning the White House.

It is also true that despite a decisive rejection of a fringe legal theory, there has been a sharp shift to the right in the Supreme Court. He ended abortion rights nationwide by overturning Roe v. Wade and invalidating powers long used for public safety by the Environmental Protection Agency and other government agencies.

But on issues of the democratic process, multiple decisions this month have confounded the perception that a new conservative majority is determined to remake the country.

In rulings this term, for example, the justices declined to further erode the Voting Rights Act and ruled that Alabama should redraw congressional maps to include a new majority black district. The move will have repercussions already seen with a case involving the Louisiana Congressional map that could jeopardize Republican control of the House.

