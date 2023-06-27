Politics
US and Swedish prosecutors investigate corruption complaint naming Erdogan’s son in Turkey
“I CAN NOT IMAGINE”
Suddenly, after the alleged meeting with Gunduz, the doors started to open and Dignita was able to discuss with a senior official in President Erdogans’ administration how they would change road safety rules to cover the use of breathalyzers and ignition locks, according to correspondence from the company and the person familiar with the matter.
Some countries require public transport operators as well as convicted drunk drivers to equip their vehicles with ignition interlock systems. Before switching on the engine, the driver must blow into a mouthpiece: if the concentration of alcohol in the breath is higher than the authorized legal limit, the device prevents the engine from starting.
In the spring of 2021, Dignita understood that Gunduz was asking for an upfront lobbying fee, potentially as high as $100 million, according to the person familiar with the matter. “Let’s talk,” Dignita CEO Eriksson said in a June 8 message to his assistant for Turkey.
In their correspondence, reviewed by Reuters, Eriksson and his aide initially mentioned Gunduz and Bilal Erdogan by name or as “the son” in Bilal’s case, particularly when discussing meeting schedules, but later took the precautionary measure to refer to the Turkish side as “the Lobby”, according to the person familiar with the matter.
“If the Lobby gets 100 million for this they will be extremely happy,” Eriksson said in a post. “I can’t imagine them having nearly that kind of money or ever having the opportunity to make 100 million again so easily.”
Reuters was unable to independently confirm whether Gunduz requested payment of a lobbying fee.
In subsequent messages to his assistant, Eriksson sought to clarify what services such a fee would buy. “We want the Lobby to support us over time and ‘protect’ us from the competition,” he wrote in another message the same day. If competition were allowed, he said, the fee would be cut in half.
Eriksson also clarified that Dignita will not pay any lobbying fees until it starts making money in Turkey. “If they don’t agree, we better quit because our landlords will never allow us to pay them until we get paid,” the CEO said in a June 14 post.
By early 2022, the Swedish and Turkish sides had abandoned the idea of an upfront payment and switched to the so-called two-pronged strategy calling for ongoing lobbying fees to be paid through a front company, according to the person. close to the file. And after the alleged meeting with Bilal Erdogan, it took place on February 25 last year in a music school for children located on the Asian side of Istanbul, the person familiar with the matter said that Dignita understood that she was to send an official letter to President Erdogan outlining his business pitch, corporate correspondence shows.
In the summer of 2022, Eriksson received a draft of the letter and some instructions from Smart Starts CEO Matthew Strausz, company correspondence broadcasts. “Anders,” the US CEO told his Swedish colleague in a June 23 post. “See attachment. This, other than how we will address the President, is the draft we will be using. It has been approved by the attorney. Can you have it translated and sent back for final approval? Apollo has ( …) lawyer who will give a final review, then we will provide for you to send personally.”
Strausz posed questions to a spokesperson for Smart Start, who did not address the role of the CEO in the company’s response to questions from Reuters.
The final version of the letter seen by Reuters is dated June 29 and signed in blue ink by Dignita’s CEO. In the three-page missive, Eriksson began by congratulating President Erdogan for his achievements in improving safety on Turkish roads and said his company was ready to help him go further. If ignition locks were made mandatory for drunk drivers and public transportation vehicles, such as school buses, and if Dignita won a contract, the CEO said, the company was ready to discuss “the underlying warranties and conditions that would be necessary to enable our investment.”
