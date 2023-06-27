Politics
Cong and DMK criticize Prime Minister Modi’s remark on Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code | Latest India News
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Tuesday saying there should be equality for all instead of the country being run on two laws, several opposition leaders came out to accuse Modi of raising the issue because of the upcoming election and said he was trying to distract people from the real issues in the country.
Stating that opposition unity was intact and would continue, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal speaking to the News Agency YEARS, said, He (PM) should first respond about poverty, rising prices and unemployment in the country. He never talks about the Manipur issue, the whole state has been burning for 60 days. It just distracts people from all these problems.
Prime Minister Modi was addressing party members at the BJP’s Mera Booth Sabse Majboot campaign in Bhopal on Tuesday when he discussed UCC and Triple Talaq.
Congress leader Tariq Anwar, quoted by YEARS, accused the Prime Minister of practicing a policy of polarization. He said once a law is made it is for everyone and they must follow it. So what’s the point of discussing this bill that has already been passed? Prime Minister Modi is doing this because the next elections in Madhya Pradesh are coming and they have done nothing for the country. Therefore, they will talk about topics such as the Triple Talaq and the Uniform Civil Code.
He said further, He [PM Modi] has been governing for nine years, if he wanted to bring in the UCC, why didn’t he do it sooner? It could have been discussed and all the political parties could have had their say. But that was not done.
Congress leader Arif Masood said while speaking to YEARS, the Prime Minister must remember that he was sworn in on the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. All sections of the country have faith in the Constitution and will not allow it to be changed or destroyed.
According YEARS, Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vote-banking politics, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said on Tuesday: All political parties and stakeholders should engage on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code.
DMK leader TKS Elangovan as reported by YEARS, stated that the UCC should first be introduced into the Hindu religion. He added: Everyone including SC/ST should be allowed to perform puja in any temple in the country. We don’t want the UCC just because the Constitution has protected all religions. It is a violation of fundamental rights, which a government is not supposed to do.
Speaking on Triple Talaq, Prime Minister Modi had said: Whoever speaks up for Triple Talaq, whoever advocates it, these vote bank greedy people are doing a great injustice to Muslim girls. The triple talaq does not only injustice to girls. It is beyond that; the whole family is ruined. If this has been a necessary tenet of Islam then why has it been banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to say that Prime Minister Modi had made comments about Triple Talaq and UCC. He said, Modi ji said there is a triple talaq ban. Why does Modi ji draw inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it made no difference on the ground level. On the contrary, the exploitation of women has further increased. We have always demanded that social reform not pass through laws. If a law is to be made, then it should be made against those men who run away from marriage.
