Donald Trump’s week went from bad to sir, they have a recording of you ordering cokes while discussing plans to attack Iran





Since the Justice Department released its 37-count indictment against Donald Trump earlier this month, the consensus has been that the ex-president is legally screwed. If even half of that is true, former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview, then he’s toast. Among the many incredibly damning pieces of evidence raised by prosecutors, one in particular stood out: a recording of Trump telling a group of people, who had no security clearances, a plan to attack another country. which he claims to have found in a big pile of papers, and, according to the indictment, saying things like that is, like, highly confidential.”

Asked by Fox News Brett Baier about the seemingly smoldering recording in an interview last week, Trump predictably insisted there was much ado about nothing, saying: There was no document. . There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

Trump, of course, has a long history of never telling the truth about anything and, in a turn of events that may be extremely hard to believe, a new report suggests that when he told Baier, I didn’t I had no document, per se, it may not have been entirely truthful.

CNN has exclusively obtained the audio recording of the 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump discusses the possession of secret documents that he has not declassified. The recording includes new details of the conversation that form a key piece of evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump for mishandling classified information, including a moment when Trump appears to indicate that he had a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. These are the papers, Trump says in the audio recording, as he discusses Pentagon attack plans, a quote that was not included in the indictment.

In the two-minute audio recording, Trump and his aides also joke about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president said the document was classified information. Hillary was printing it all the time, you know. His private emails, a Trumps staffer said. No, send it to Anthony Weiner, Trump replied, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room.

The recording which was made with Trump’s full knowledge and consent of a July 2021 Bedminster interview with people working on a memoir about Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, and begins with Trump saying, they are sick bad people, apparently referring to, among others, Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley. He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing? Trump says, as the papers are mixed. Later, again referring to a plan to attack Iran, Trump said: These are the papers. It was made by the military and given to me. See, as president I could have declassified it, now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret. To be clear, if Trump was holding a newspaper or magazine article, these are things that would not have been secret or would have required declassification. Later in the recording, Trump is heard saying, Hey, bring, uh, bring some Cokes please. Because even when you seem to incriminate yourself on tape, refreshes matter.

In a statement to CNN, a Trump campaign spokesperson said the audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all. (It’s not at all clear, in fact, that this is what the audio tape proves.)

