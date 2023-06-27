Trump’s tape discussing classified documents





Donald Trump is not an articulate speaker, but he is effective because he understands the power of the spoken word and skillfully wields tone and inflection. One of the reasons the tape of him bragging about sexual assault was such a bombshell was that you could actually listen to Trump say it all in his inimitable way. What if there had been tapes of his conversations with FBI Director James Comey? Or his attempt to extort a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskya in which the involvement seemed so important but is impossible to capture on the page? Or his conversation with Kevin McCarthy on January 6?

These are pointless questions, but they are useful to think about a recording of Trump speaking about classified documents, obtained by CNN and released last night. In the recording, Trump discusses a document he says was a plan produced by the Department of Defense to attack Iran. He describes it as highly confidential secret information and says he could have declassified it as president against his public insistence to do so. A transcript of nearly all of the audio was made public in Trump’s federal indictment earlier this month, so most of the stuff isn’t new. Yet hearing Trump say it in his own voice is a more real and visceral experience, undermining the former president’s defense and perhaps illuminating his motives.

Besides the Iran redaction, the two things omitted from the conversation in the indictment are echt Trump. On an aside, he jokes that Hillary Clinton allegedly sent such classified documents to pervert Anthony Weiner. The irony of Trump mocking Clinton’s mishandling of classified documents while mishandling classified documents apparently did not escape Special Counsel Jack Smith, who included several remarks by Trump criticizing Clinton during the campaign. of 2016 in the indictment. The second is a last line at the end, where Trump orders, Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes please. The tape does not specify who he is talking to, but the man who often has this task is Walt Nauta, the aide who is accused of several crimes alongside Trump.

Trump didn’t try to deny that he transcribed the conversation into the indictment, so the tape doesn’t remove any of his defenses. He claimed that the rustling documents audible in this tape were just newspaper clippings, which makes no sense with what he says, although the recording itself provides no evidence either way. . On his social media site last night, Trump inexplicably and without elaboration called the registration an exoneration.

More broadly, Trump’s defense strategy, such as it is, hasn’t really been to deny that he has classified documents. Instead, he pursued a (flimsy) political argument that he is being unfairly targeted. Yet one enigma remains: why was Trump so insistent on keeping the sensitive documents? He was never very interested in political issues. He doesn’t seem to want them for a presidential memoir. But even after the federal government threatened him with prosecution, he continued to seek ways to hide documents, which led to 37 felony charges.

This mystery has led to feverish speculation about, for example, Trump trying to sell sensitive hardware for his own profit. Neither the indictment nor any other known evidence supports this claim. But listening to the tape reinforces a different understanding. Trump is unable to separate his own individual squabbles in this matter, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, from matters of state and national security. The former president flips the old feminist mantra: For Trump, politics is personal.

He has consistently demonstrated this tendency, in both directions. On the one hand, he confused his own interests with those of governments, whether demanding personal loyalty from public officials or using the government to funnel money and business to his private enterprises. On the other hand, he never seemed to grasp the importance of his position. As president, he fired from the hip, not acknowledging that if an outlandish statement he made as a TV star could land him on the front page of the New York Post, an outlandish statement he made as president could break alliances or foment violence.

In the case of classified documents, both forms are at stake. Trump refuses to acknowledge that his administration’s documents could possibly belong to the federal government rather than him. And he hoarded the documents for use in settling personal scores against government employees.

At the time of taping in this case, a New Yorker article reported that Milley feared Trump would attack Iran in the final days of his administration. Trump brandished what he called a plan to attack Iran in order to claim that Milley, and not him, was the real warmonger. What was interesting about the document for Trump was not that it was classified and therefore illicit (although he knew it, as he demonstrated), nor that it was fundamentally interesting. The only reason Trump cared about it was that he might be able to use it to settle scores.

Once you start looking for the political-personal dynamic, you can find it all over the story. This explains why Trump mixed ephemera like newspaper clippings and golf apparel with some of the most sensitive government documents. Perhaps that explains why he didn’t think to store his things in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom. And that explains why he was so sullen about anyone looking through his boxes. I don’t want anyone looking, I don’t want anyone looking in my boxes, I really don’t want, I don’t want you looking in my boxes, Trump told one of his lawyers , according to the notes that the lawyer kept.

It’s relatable. Who wants someone to dig into the grudge-related personal documents they’re keeping? Taking what Trump says at face value is generally unwise. But in this case, he may have really meant exactly what he said. The only problem is that these materials were not his to begin with.

