The Turkish Parliament created a rubber legislative body under Erdogan’s rule

Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm

The performance of the Turkish Parliament in the last legislative session showed very clearly that the powers of the legislature to provide checks and balances to the executive have been stripped away and parliament has become an ineffective body at the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. and his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In its fifth and final legislative session, which began in October 2021 and ended in September 2022, opposition members submitted 716 bills to the Office of the President. However, not one of these bills was deliberated to become law. The 80 bills that were approved and signed into law came from the AKP or its far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

In addition, parliamentary committees were stripped of their authority, with some of them failing to convene a single meeting for the duration of the legislature. Essentially, they only exist on paper. For example, the EU Harmonization Committee (Avrupa Birlii Uyum Komisyonu), initially set up to review all legislation to ensure its alignment with the EU acquis since Turkey is a candidate country, does not never held a single meeting. This clearly indicates the Erdogan government’s lack of commitment to pursue EU membership.

Another example of a body that has never met is the Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee. In addition, some other committees, such as the Committee for Equal Opportunities for Men and Women, the Constitution Committee and the National Defense Committee, rarely held meetings, the former meeting only once. once and the last two twice.

Parliament document that shows the government has largely ignored opposition actions to investigate the administration:

parliamentanteray_data_audit

Another important tool in the opposition’s arsenal, the parliamentary question, has also been rendered ineffective by the government. The ability of parliamentarians to raise issues regarding any aspect of administrative activity is crucial to ensuring accountability, good governance and transparency in government. Questions are one of many mechanisms by which parliament can hold the executive to account.

Article 98 of the Constitution gives Parliament powers of scrutiny through questions, parliamentary inquiries, general debates and motions of censure. According to article 99 of the parliamentary statutes, written parliamentary questions must receive a response from the government within 15 days of their submission to the Office of the Speakers of Parliament.

If there is no response within that time, the speaker must send a notice to the Minister, reminding him of his responsibility to provide an answer to the questions. If the minister still does not respond, it is exposed in the register published by the Speakers Office.

During the last legislative session, a total of 15,664 written and oral questions were submitted to the government. However, only 1,298 of these questions received a response from the government within the prescribed two-week period, the maximum time allowed by law. Alarmingly, the remaining questions were ignored, with around two-thirds of all parliamentary questions going unanswered.

Notably, the Ministry of Justice stands out as the most negligent in its answers to parliamentary questions. Out of 2,145 questions sent to the ministry, only three were answered within the time limit. Similarly, the Ministry of Defense only answered six out of 195 questions in the two-week window. The Foreign Office answered 26 of 147 questions, while the Home Office managed to answer only six of 1,597 questions submitted by opposition lawmakers.

These figures highlight the significant lack of responsiveness of key government departments, which raises concerns about transparency, accountability and the effectiveness of parliamentary oversight in the legislative process.

In addition to the growing number of unanswered or late responses, opposition parties have raised concerns about the quality of the content of government responses to parliamentary questions. It has become apparent that the government frequently resorts to evasive answers, providing facts and information unrelated to the real issues or simply referring to data already published.

This evasive behavior undermines the purpose of parliamentary questions, which is to obtain clear and precise information from the government on various matters of public interest. By misappropriating or providing irrelevant information, the government is failing to respond to legitimate demands raised by opposition legislators.

Such evasion not only hampers government transparency and accountability, but also hampers the effective functioning of the parliamentary system. The quality of responses is a crucial aspect of ensuring that parliamentary oversight fulfills its role in holding the executive to account and providing accurate information to legislators and the public.

In addition to the above-mentioned issues, it should be noted that almost all the motions presented by the opposition to create ad hoc commissions to investigate specific issues were systematically rejected by the combined votes of President Erdogan’s party and his far-right ally. These defeated motions included proposals to create commissions to investigate issues such as terrorism perpetrated by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), earthquake preparedness, politicians involved in tax evasion and offshore accounts.

The rejection of these motions to establish commissions of inquiry raises concerns about the government’s willingness to tackle critical issues and promote transparency. By blocking the formation of such commissions, the ruling party and its ally limit the ability of the opposition to conduct thorough investigations and shed light on potentially important issues.

It should be noted, however, that the opposition managed to establish a temporary commission – the Commission for Inquiry into the Problems of the Elderly. This achievement contrasts with the continued rejection of other proposed commissions and highlights the challenges the opposition faces in effectively exercising its oversight role.

Last but not least, the Turkish Parliament has seen a significant erosion of its budgetary powers under the rule of President Erdogan. The government’s budget proposal passes easily through committee reviews and is quickly approved by the assembly, often without substantial changes. In addition, the powers of the Court of Auditors, which is responsible for auditing public expenditure and informing parliament, have been restricted by the government.

The absence of significant legislative revision in Türkiye is evident. Key tools of legislative scrutiny, such as parliamentary questions, budget allocations, inquiries and investigations, have become increasingly ineffective under President Erdogan’s repressive and authoritarian rule. The Turkish Parliament, in practice, has turned into an automatic approval body that simply approves the decisions of the Erdogan government without critical examination or evaluation.

This diminished role of the legislature highlights the consolidation of power within the executive and raises concerns about the erosion of checks and balances, transparency and accountability within the Turkish political system. The decline of legislative audit mechanisms further reinforces the perception that the actions of the Erdogan government are no longer subject to scrutiny or meaningful democratic scrutiny.