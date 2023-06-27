Politics
Nikki Haley says Trump lacked moral clarity in dealing with Xi in China
Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate and former governor of South Carolina, has criticized Donald Trump for his weakness towards China and his moral weakness in his relationship with President Xi Jinping.
Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the UN, said the former president focused almost solely on US-China trade relations and neglected other critical areas such as security and foreign policy.
It didn’t put us on a stronger military footing in Asia. It did not stop the flow of American technology and investment into the Chinese military. It has not effectively rallied our allies against the Chinese threat, Haley said in a speech to the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington.
Haley, one of more than a dozen Republican presidential candidates, said the former president also lacked moral clarity in his interactions with Xi.
He also showed moral weakness in his zeal to befriend President Xi. Trump congratulated the Communist Party on its 70th anniversary of conquering China. It sent the wrong message to the world.
Trump launched a trade war with China during his second year in office. But he didn’t adopt tougher policies in areas such as security until his senior year, when he blamed China for the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While Haley credited Trump with creating a bipartisan consensus on what lawmakers see as the threat from China, even the trade deal he signed fell apart when China failed to live up to its commitments, said she declared.
Haley also criticized the Biden administration, which she said ignored the threat from China. Following Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ trip to Beijing, she said communication was important but the Biden team was afraid of China and was more committed to appeasement.
Blinkens’ visit last week was a golden invitation for more Chinese aggression, Haley said.
Most Republican presidential candidates are expected to take a hard line on China, but Haley is the first to deliver a specific speech on the issue.
A spokesperson for the Trumps 2024 presidential campaign said its policy was not to respond to losing candidates with less than 2% in the polls.
On Taiwan, she said the United States should do more to strengthen deterrence to increase the potential cost to China of an attack on the island, including warning that Washington would respond with economic coupling to full share.
Asked by the Financial Times if she agreed with Biden, who warned China he would order the military to defend Taiwan from an unprovoked attack, Haley suggested the president was sending the wrong message.
We must let them know that we will defend Taiwan by sending equipment, ammunition and training now. There is no greater message we can send to China than to strengthen Taiwan and to work with our allies to ensure they do so.
Haley also criticized American allies in Europe, saying they were even further behind the United States in recognizing China as a threat. It’s time to shake them out of their slumber.
Haley said the United States should exert more pressure on China on issues such as fentanyl. Washington has accused China of allowing its companies to export chemicals used to manufacture the drug to Mexico to produce fentanyl.
If elected, Haley said she would scrap the permanent normal trade relations status that allows China to practice free trade with the United States. Such a threat could be used as leverage on other issues, including removing a suspected electronic surveillance post in Cuba, she added.
