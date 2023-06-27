White House on Harassment of Journalist Who Asked Modi a Human Rights Question

New Delhi: The White House said Monday (June 26) that it was unacceptable for an American journalist to be harassed after she asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question about his human rights record, particularly with regard to minorities. .

During a press conference, an NBC correspondent asked about the online harassment of Sabrina Siddiquia journalist with The Wall Street Journal, after popping the question during Modi’s joint press conference with his host, US President Joe Biden. She pointed out that the harassment, which targeted Siddiqui for his Muslim faith, was led by politicians linked to the Indian government.

Were aware of the reports of this harassment. This is unacceptable, and we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere, under any circumstances, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

It’s right, it’s completely unacceptable, and it’s contrary to the principles of democracy that were laid out last week during the state visit, he added.

Later, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at the same press conference for more details on what the US president had discussed about human rights with Modi. .

Jean-Pierre said she was not going to enter into a private conversation, but added, but I think we have been very clear on our point of view.

There was another question whether the US President accepted the answer given by Prime Minister Modi that there was no discrimination in India.

I think it’s up to the Prime Minister to respond and to all of you to criticize or write about it. I’m not going to discuss it here. We are certainly committed to freedom of the press and that is why we held a press conference last Friday. That’s why we thought it was important for all of you to hear from both the prez, but also the prime minister, and have a reporter ask a question, the WH press officer replied .

THE the wall street journal also issued a statement that Siddiqui is a respected journalist known for her integrity and unbiased reporting. This harassment of our reporter is unacceptable, and we strongly condemn it, the statement said.

Earlier, the South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) lent its support to Siddiqui who, like many South Asian and female journalists, faces harassment for simply doing her job.

SAJAs President Mythili Sampathkumar tweeted that Siddiquis’ question would have been expected by PMs Modis team and anyone following the news. Her response and the fact that Indian journalists haven’t had a chance (opportunity) to ask her this for 9 years is what we should talk about more, she posted.

As president of SAJA, I would like to add that @SabrinaSiddiqui asked a fair question, a team of PM Modi and anyone following the news should have expected that. His answer and the fact that Indian journalists haven’t had a chance to ask him this for 9 years is what we should talk about more. https://t.co/SwTkfq95Sg — Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) June 26, 2023

Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) information unit, led the online attack on Sabrina Siddiqui. He highlighted his Muslim heritage and his ties to Pakistan through having a relative from that country.

On Twitter, Malviya called Siddiqui’s question “motivated” and said she received an “appropriate response” from Modi. According to Malviya, Modi’s response was a “death blow” to the “toolbox gang”, a pejorative phrase used by the head of the ruling party’s IT unit to refer to those who interrogated the BJP and the Prime Minister on different issues, including discrimination against Muslims. .

Last Friday’s press conference at the White House was the first time Modi had asked himself a question during a press conference since November 2015.

India has long prided itself on being the world’s largest democracy, but many human rights groups say your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics, asked Siddiqui to Modi, adding: What steps are you and your government prepared to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold freedom of expression?

Modi replied that he was surprised by the question.

As President Biden also mentioned, both India and America have democracy in their DNA. Democracy is in our mind and we live it and it is written in our Constitution Our government has taken the basic principles of democracy. And on this basis, our constitution is made and the whole country functions on this basis, our constitution and our government, he said.

After Malviyas’ tweet, other openly pro-BJP and pro-Hindutva aliases pursued Siddiqui, calling her a Pakistani Islamist and some also saw a plot at her employer allowing her to ask Modi this question. Incidentally, Modis’ only interview before his visit was with The Wall Street Journal.

Pro-BJP websites even published her report that she is the daughter of Pakistani parents and echoed claims by Islamists.

To ward off online attacks, Siddiqui even posted a photo that showed her cheering on the Indian cricket team with her Indian-born father.