Jokowi repeatedly reminds DPR to finalize asset forfeiture bill

INDOPOS.CO.ID President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) says the government has pushed for the completion of the Criminal Assets Forfeiture Bill (RUU). Now, the government bill falls under the DPR.

President Jokowi sent a Presidential Letter (Surpres) number R-22/Pres/05/2023 regarding the Asset Forfeiture Bill which was accepted by the DPR on Thursday (4/5/2023).

“I have encouraged him more than once or twice, now that this post is in the DPR,” Jokowi said after launching a program to implement recommendations for non-judicial settlements of serious human rights violations. (HAM) passed to Indonesia, at Rumoh Geudong, Pidie District, Aceh on Tuesday (27/6/2023).

Therefore, he asked all parties to encourage the DPR to be able to discuss the bill. Although impressed, he still walks in place.

“I will keep repeating it, it’s already in the DPR now, just push it there,” said DKI Jakarta Governor for 2012-2014.

The presidential decree contains the appointment of four heads of institutions as government officials to discuss the asset forfeiture bill with the DPR. Among them are Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Menkumham Yasonna H Laoly, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin and Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo.

The legal umbrella regulates the confiscation of assets related to criminal acts worth more than IDR 100 million and a criminal sentence of more than 4 years. Furthermore, it will regulate mechanisms ranging from the tracing, confiscation and blocking of assets suspected of being proceeds of crime to the management of assets that have been confiscated. (And)