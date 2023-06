Trump is the only living president not descended from slaves: report

Donald Trump is said to be the only living American president whose ancestors did not own slaves. That’s because Trump’s ancestors came to America after slavery was abolished. Even Barack Obama is descended from slavers, on his white mother’s side of the family. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Every living person who has been President of the United States is descended from ancestors who owned slaves, except Donald Trump.

That’s according to a new Reuters survey examining the ancestral history of US lawmakers and presidents. In addition to presidents, the survey found that two Supreme Court justices, 11 governors and 100 members of Congress are direct descendants of slave owners.

They include prominent members of both parties, including Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats like Sens Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth.

Even Barack Obama, the country’s first black president, is the descendant of a slave owner on his white mother’s side.

According to Reuters, the slave ancestors of living US presidents include:

Joe Biden Five-generation direct ancestor owned one slaveBarack Obama Six-generation directing ancestor owned two slavesGeorge Bush Six-generation directing ancestor owned 25 slavesBill Clinton Five-generation directing ancestor owned one slaveJimmy Carter A guiding ancestor, four generations distant, owned 54 slaves

But Trump stands out among the pack.

While other presidents have deep ancestral roots in America, Trump’s ancestors did not immigrate to the United States until after the abolition of slavery in 1865.

In fact, neither of his grandparents were born in the United States. Trump’s paternal grandparents were born in Kallstadt, a small town in southwestern Germany, and emigrated to the United States in the early 1900s. His mother Mary, meanwhile, was born in Scotland.

Despite this, Trump has a long history of defending symbols of the Confederacy as president, he resisted renaming US military bases that had been named after Confederate generals, despite the Department of Defense being open to making changes.

He also once infamously said that there were “very good people on both sides” of a clash involving white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., over the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-only-american-president-ancestors-slaveholders-reuters-2023-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos