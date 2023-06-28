Boris Johnson’s flagrant breach of rules with Daily Mail column shows need for reform, government says





B Oris Johnson’s clear and unambiguous breach of the rules on her Daily Mail column shows the urgent need to reform the good guys’ approach to post-ministerial jobs, the government has warned. Acoba, the watchdog which reviews the jobs of former ministers after leaving office, said the former Prime Minister’s Office only told them about the column 30 minutes before it was announced on social media. Under the ministerial code, former ministers are not allowed to accept new appointments or announce them before seeking advice. In correspondence published on Tuesday, Acoba chairman Lord Eric Pickles said action on the breach is a government matter. In a letter to the Cabinet Office, Mr Pickles said: Mr Johnson’s case is yet another illustration of the government’s outdated trading rules. Learn more They were designed to offer advice when good guys could be counted on to observe the letter and the spirit of the Rules. If it ever existed, that time is long gone and the contemporary world has outgrown the Rules. He called on the government to introduce tougher penalties for non-compliance and remove cases with known low risk of corruption from the post-government job vetting process. Here is what he said: I suggest that you consider the low-risk nature of the appointment itself and the need to reform the system to manage the roles commensurate with the risks posed. The rules are in place to avoid suspicion that a nomination might be a reward for past favors. Emails between Mr Johnson’s office and the watchdog reveal that his office first informed Acoba of its intention to take up a new column with the outlet after it was reported in the media. Shelley Williams-Walker, who followed Mr Johnson out of No 10 and into his private office before being named a Dame in honor of his resignation, emailed the request for advice at 12.31pm on June 16. Half an hour later a pre-recorded video was tweeted by the Mail showing Mr Johnson confirming his nomination. A response from Mr Johnson to a request for clarification from Acoba was sent less than 20 minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline set by the committee. I have not signed any contract or been paid, argued the former MP. If you have any objection to me signing a contract in the next few weeks, maybe you could let me know. Mr Johnson resigned as an MP earlier this month after being found by the House of Commons Privileges Committee to have misled MPs about Partygate. He has triggered a by-election for the London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, due to be held on July 20.

