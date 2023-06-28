If there is strong evidence, cases of gross human rights violations in the past can again be resolved through the judicial process

President Joko Widodo has hinted at the possibility of resolving past gross human rights violations judicially when launching a program to implement recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of gross human rights violations. man (HAM) spent in Indonesia, at Rumah Geudong, Glumpang Tiga District, Pidie Regency. , Aceh, Tuesday (6/27).

The judicial step is if the evidence is solid. Komnas HAM will submit it to the Attorney General’s office and then also for DPR approval, which means it can work. “I think both can work, but we want the non-judicials to move forward and we’ll finish them immediately,” Jokowi said.





Meanwhile, government-led non-judicial settlements currently focus on restoring victims’ rights, without denying the judicial settlements.

At the beginning of last January, I decided that the government would take a non-judicial settlement, which focuses on restoring the rights of victims without denying the judicial mechanism. “And today we are grateful, alhamdulillah. We can begin to realize the restoration of the rights of victims of gross human rights violations in 12 incidents, which also marks a common commitment to make efforts to prevent let it not happen again in the future,” Jokowi said.

This program, Jokowi said, was the first step that began with victims and families of victims of gross past human rights violations in Aceh receiving training to improve their professional skills, ensure the right to health, ensuring hope for families, repairing housing and building other facilities.

There are at least three gross human rights violations in Aceh which still haunt some Acehnese, namely the Rumah Geudong, Pidie massacre during the 1989-1998 armed conflict, the bloody shooting at the KKA-Lhokseumawe intersection in North Aceh on May 3, 1999; and the massacre of dozens of civilians in Jambu Keupok, South Aceh, on May 17, 2003.

Some families of victims reject out-of-court settlement

The mother of the victim of the Semanggi I incident, Bernardinus Realino Norma Irmawan or who is generally called Wawan, Maria Catarina Sumarsih, told VOA that this non-judicial settlement of past gross human rights violations undermines human dignity. He regretted that the government values ​​human life by providing material only to victims or their heirs.

This policy, he said, was family action or compromise that offered no guarantee to prevent further gross human rights violations from happening in the future. Sumarsih stressed that as part of a reconciliation process, those who have violated human rights should be brought to justice. Thus, past grave violations of human rights will not become a political burden on the nation and the state.

My hope is that the President’s statement regarding this non-judicial settlement without denying this judicial effort will come true soon. I hope that the Tragedy of Semanggi I and Semanggi II will be brought before the ad hoc human rights tribunal. I am aware that this will be difficult to materialize as President Jokowi involves the perpetrators of gross human rights violations in the PPHAM team, Sumarsih said.

He said the perpetrators of gross human rights violations in the past were the state apparatus. The evidence, he said, was already in the hands of the government and several pieces of evidence had expired in storage. Thus, whether the problem of gross human rights violations is solved or not depends on the will and courage of the government, he said.

Indonesia, Sumarsih said, has in fact enacted laws and regulations, namely Law no. 26/2000 regarding the Court of Human Rights. The agency that will do this has also been set up.

The resolution mechanism is clear, that Komnas HAM conducts an investigation, the Attorney General’s office follows Komnas HAM’s investigation files up to the level of the investigation. If the results of an investigation conducted by the Attorney General prove that gross human rights violations have taken place, the DPR RI will recommend to the President to issue a presidential decree to create an ad hoc human rights tribunal , he explained.

“Therefore, I reject non-judicial settlements, considering that, among other things, non-judicial settlements will perpetuate impunity,” he concluded.

KontraS: government programs keep legal regulations away

The Commission for Disappearances and Victims of Violence (KontraS) considers that the program launched by the government further distances the legal settlement hoped for by the victims and the families of the victims of gross violations of past human rights.

In a press release, KontraS Deputy Coordinator for Advocacy, Tioria Pretty, said that since the beginning of the creation of the non-judicial team for the resolution of past serious human rights violations (PPHAM), KontraS, in collaboration with victim networks, families of victims/survivors made a number of notes and criticisms of the PPHAM team.

Starting from the legal basis, duties and functions, the composition of the team which contains at least two problematic personalities, the absence of obligation to make the authors responsible, up to questions of efficiency and working mechanisms, according to him, must be questioned because it only lasted a few months.

Within the very limited timeframe provided by the presidential decree, efforts to address the gross human rights abuses that have occurred over a period of at least 40 years in Indonesia seem increasingly superficial, Pretty said.

He explained that since the PPHAM team had issued recommendations and the President’s acknowledgment speech, Komnas HAM and the Attorney General’s Office had not improved their coordination to ensure the start of investigations into cases of gross violations of the human rights.

It was as if the two institutions were immersed in the euphoria of the PPHAM and the speech of the President as happened in several other state institutions without realizing that in fact six months had passed without any of victims’ rights has not been respected by the recommendations of the PPHAM, both the right to legal proceedings, to tell the truth, reform of right-wing institutions to authoritarian leaders, Soeharto, as well as the recovery which has been a great promotion for the PPHAM team, he said.

According to him, this form of remedy must be accompanied by the revelation of the truth because the restoration operated can eliminate the basic principles, namely the recognition of flagrant violations of human rights which were not recognized before, and recognition of the dignity of victims and their families. . This has the potential to perpetuate impunity for perpetrators of gross human rights violations.

Moreover, providing an incomplete remedy such as this would be a latent danger to the resolution of any case in the future without the disclosure of the truth, he added.





For this reason, KontraS urges President Jokowi to encourage the resolution of past gross human rights violations through a judicial mechanism using Law no. 26 of 2000. The President, he added, could order the Attorney General to immediately follow up on Komnas HAM’s investigative file.

Secondly, the government is requested to stop the intimidation and terror from a number of parties, especially the state apparatus, towards the victims, the families of the victims and the survivors during the implementation recommendations from the PPHAM team.

Third, the government will thoroughly resolve gross human rights violations through legal proceedings, reveal the truth, recover survivors and families of victims, and ensure that future gross violations of human rights man do not recur in the future through comprehensive security sector reform, he added. concluded. [gi/em]