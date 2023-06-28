Politics
Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleads for a uniform civil code and denounces the opposition for its policy of appeasement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pleaded for the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), attacking those who support the practice of triple talaq and criticizing the opposition for continuing the policy of appeasement.
During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, a poll-linked poll, Modi addressed selected BJP workers across the country for making effective contributions to empowering their stalls under the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” of the party, reports PTI.
During a question-and-answer session with party workers in Bhopal after reporting five Vande Bharat trains, PM Modi took several taunts at the opposition and said the BJP had decided it would not adopt not the path of appeasement and would not vote for bank policy as they approach the polls, TV stations reported.
Some people live only for their party, want to do good for the party and they do all this because they get a share of the corruption, commissions, money cuts. The path they have chosen does not require much effort and is the path of appeasement, Prime Minister Modi has said.
Asked by a BJP employee about triple talaq, Prime Minister Modi said: “People who advocate triple talaq are vote-hungry people, and they do injustice to Muslim women…Triple talaq destroys the whole family.”
“Muslim-majority countries have also banned triple talaq. Recently I was in Egypt… They abolished triple talaq about 80 to 90 years ago,” he added.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also pleaded for a uniform civil code: “Today people are incited in the name of the UCC. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution speaks also of equal rights… Supreme Court also asked to implement the UCC.”
He also accused the opposition of opposing the UCC for “vote bank policy”.
In another blow to the opposition, Modi said the country’s Pasmanda Muslims face widespread discrimination in the name of ballot-banking politics.
“The lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Pasmanda have been turned into hell by those who bank votes. They live a life of struggle. Nobody listens to them. They have been discriminated against so much, but there is no there has been debate about it.. Even today, the Muslims of Pasmanda do not get an equal share. They are considered untouchables,” he said.
Speaking about the opposition’s recent attempts to regroup ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said it reflected their “powerlessness”.
“People and parties who abused each other are now falling on each other, and it reflects their helplessness,” he said. “Don’t be angry, have mercy on them.”
Accusing the opposition of being self-interested, the prime minister said these parties had taken the “path of appeasement”, which he said would ultimately lead to the “destruction” of the country.
“Some people live only for their party, want to do good for the party and they do all this because they get a share of the corruption, commissions, money cuts. The path they have chosen does not ask not much effort and that is the way of appeasement,” he said.
“Their policy only works by keeping the poor poor, the destitute. This way of appeasement may give benefits for a few days but it is a great destroyer for the country. It stops the development of the country, increases discrimination in the country, brings destruction to the country…creates a wall in society,” he added.
