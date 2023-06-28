Departing for Aceh, Jokowi kicks off serious human rights cases





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for Aceh Province for a working visit on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Via Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Jokowi and a limited entourage took off using the Indonesian presidential plane-1 around 06:40 WIB. Upon arrival at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport, Aceh Besar District, Jokowi will immediately continue his journey using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter to Pidie District. Jokowi is to launch an implementation program for recommendations for non-judicial resolution of gross human rights violations (HAM) in Aceh Province, to be held at Rumoh Geudong, Pidie Regency. At noon, Jokowi is due to return to Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport, and then depart for Jakarta. State Secretary Pratikno, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan and Commander of Paspampres, General of TNI division Rafael Granada Baay, accompanied the president on the flight to Aceh province. As previously reported, the kick-off was made based on the results of the resolution of gross human rights violations from the recommendation of the resolution team for serious past human rights violations not (PPHAM). “Victims’ rights recovery will commence or start by the President on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will take place at Geudong House, Pidie District, Aceh,” the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs said. Mahfud Md at the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Office, Central Jakarta on Friday, June 23, 2023. “The President will sign an inscription and greet the victims and their families, directly and virtually for the victims abroad and in various regions,” Mahfud continued.

