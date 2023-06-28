Donald Trump did not have a good day in court. Once Again – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan State prosecutors clashed in a New York courtroom on Tuesday over the ex-president’s push to transfer his silent money criminal case to trial. a federal court. It didn’t go well for Trump.

The two sides effectively argued over whether Trump’s alleged handling of an October 2016 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels was done on a personal basis or somehow related to his role. of president.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s then consigliere-cum-bagman, handled the $130,000 payout. Trump then repaid Cohen $420,000 through a series of payments beginning in 2017 — when he was in the Oval Office, prosecutors said. Trump’s attorneys have argued that federal officers can refer criminal cases to federal court when they are “charged with conduct” for or related to any act under the color of a federal office occurring under the color of his office.

Manhattan prosecutors have charged Trump with more than 30 first-degree felony counts involving allegedly forged business records – making him the first former US president to face criminal charges – involving the payments to Cohen. He pleaded not guilty.

The March indictment alleged that Trump engaged in dozens of ‘false’ financial transactions ‘with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal his commission’ . The statement of facts in that case claimed that Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified” business records “to cover up criminal conduct that concealed information detrimental to voters during the 2016 presidential election.”

One of the main elements of this “plan,” the doc said, was his instruction that “an adult film actress [be] secretly paid $130,000… shortly before the election to stop him from going public with a sexual encounter with the accused.

The DA’s office said the payment — made by Cohen — was intended to boost Trump’s presidential run, but was not flagged as a campaign contribution on the disclosure documents. Thus, prosecutors also accuse him of violating election laws, although he is not charged with this. Editor’s Choice

Trump has good reason to want this case to go to federal court rather than state. If Trump were convicted in federal court, the next president could pardon him. Additionally, the jury pool for a federal case extends far beyond blue-leaning Manhattan — north into counties with heavily conservative pockets.

Trump’s lead attorney at this afternoon’s hearing, Todd Blanche, said Cohen left the Trump Organization to become Trump’s personal attorney when his ex-boss retired from business holdings. Blanche argued that Cohen was effectively hired as a firewall between Trump and his companies, so there would be no possible conflict of interest between his company and government work.

This role meant that Cohen, although a private lawyer, would do work that touched on official matters. “There is not always a clear line between his personal and official affairs,” Blanche told the court.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein asked Blanche if Cohen was in fact Trump’s personal attorney handling official business, or if the 2017 payments to him only involved Daniels. If it wasn’t just for Daniels, then why did he stop getting paid in 2018?

“He didn’t need Mr. Cohen anymore, your honor, frankly,” Blanche said.

Hellerstein was skeptical. “The only person who knows why Cohen was hired is the president, and he’s not saying anything, or Cohen, and he’s not there,” Hellerstein said. Related

“Was there a service contract? Hellerstein insisted.

“The deposit is recorded in a monthly invoice from Mr. Cohen to the president,” Blanche said. But the invoice, which mentioned payment for “services rendered”, was missing in Hellerstein’s eyes. “We don’t know what services were rendered, if any,” based on the few details of that invoice, Hellerstein said.

Hellerstein said he expected to issue a ruling in two weeks, but made it clear he was likely to take Trump’s case to state court. The charges against Trump, Hellerstein said, do not involve his official work as president.

“The president is accused, in effect, of a silent payment — the money being advanced by Cohen and the money being refunded to Cohen through the president,” Hellerstein said.

“Cohen was privately hired. He was privately hired by a public servant, but he was privately hired to handle private business,” Hellerstein continued.

“It is said that the president hired Cohen to ensure that his private affairs did not interfere with his public affairs. This very definition suggests that Cohen was hired privately — not in the guise of or in connection with presidential office,” Hellerstein said. “The fact that it was a president who made this private hire does not change the facts.”

“There is no reason to believe that an equal measure of justice could not be served by the state court,” he also commented at one point. Tendency

Trump’s legal woes have only intensified since Manhattan’s surprise indictment this spring. He turned himself in to authorities in Miami on June 13 after being charged with 37 federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents at his estate in South Florida.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Georgia state-level prosecutors are also investigating Trump’s alleged attempted election interference.

