



43 The two countries uphold the spirit of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity, mutual trust and win-win cooperation.

Human-centered ideology Support for the modernization of socialism in both countries

Vietnam supports China because we will actively participate one-on-one [=/] Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) poses for a commemorative photo during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Trinh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 27 (local time). 2023.06.28. [=] Reporter Lee Myeong-dong = Chinese President Xi Jinping appealed to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Trinh for cooperation centered on socialist values. He also called for a just international order through international economic cooperation. According to the Xinhua News Agency on the 28th (local time), after meeting with Prime Minister Pham Pham in Beijing, the capital of China on the 27th, President Xi said: Facing the increasingly serious and complex, China and Vietnam have reached an agreement of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity, mutual trust and win-win cooperation. Check your mind, he says. We should work together for common development, bringing more benefits to the peoples of both countries and adding more stability to the world, Xi said. We are working to build it, he said. Regarding the shared socialist system, Xi described Vietnam as a comrade with great mutual trust, a mutually beneficial partner and a friend who knows each other well. He urged both sides to adhere to the anthropocentric ideology and firmly support the path of socialism and modernization that suits each situation. Prime Minister Pham responded by saying that developing a long-term, stable and healthy bilateral relationship is the strategic choice and top priority of the Vietnamese Communist Party and government. Vietnam is proud of the major innovative achievements made by the CPC in theory and practice, he added. The two Heads of State also reaffirmed their attachment to foreign economic cooperation. A more just and reasonable international order should be promoted, and a peaceful and stable external environment should be created to promote the modernization of the two countries, Xi said. They also called on the two countries to jointly oppose decoupling, disconnecting industries and supply chains, and oppose the politicization of economic, scientific and technological issues. Xi stressed the need for the two countries to safeguard fairness, justice and their respective development rights and interests at the international level. At the same time, China is willing to import Vietnamese products with high market value, he added. . Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and supports China’s joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Mr. Pham said. We will actively participate in the construction of the oven, he said. Vietnam opposes the politicization of economic issues and is willing to work closely with China to tackle all kinds of risks and challenges, he said. Never let any force drive a wedge between the two countries. bluffer. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected] Related

