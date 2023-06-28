Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost UK 169,000 per person





The UK’s controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost 169,000 ($210,000) per person, according to an impact assessment published on Tuesday, although the government has insisted it will recover most costs. Britain’s Conservative government has made tackling immigration a priority, and it was a key promise as the country left the European Union. He wants to ban asylum applications from all irregular arrivals and transfer them to “safe” third countries, such as Rwanda, to prevent thousands of migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats. The government has said that up to 165,000 could be recovered due to costs saved from reduced asylum support. London also hopes the program will have a deterrent effect. The government has highlighted the cost of housing asylum seekers while their claims are being processed, as it tries to win support for the bill in parliament. The Home Office’s assessment shows that the initial cost of sending an individual to a third country will be around 169,000 – including a payment of 105,000 to the third country, plus travel tickets. plane and administrative costs. But it also predicted an estimated cost savings over four years of 106,000 for each asylum seeker sent back to Rwanda or another third country. That could reach 165,000 if accommodation costs increase at the trend rate seen since 2019, he added. The assessment warned the figures were ‘highly uncertain’ and said the plan would have to deter around 37% of small boat crossings for the costs to be recovered. – ‘Difficulty’ – More than 45,000 migrants arrived on the coasts of southeast England on small boats in 2022 – a 60% annual increase on a perilous route that has been used by more people every year since 2018. Beyond the cost, the bill – which is currently being debated in parliament – has been criticized for the potential treatment of asylum seekers in Rwanda. “If passed in its current form, the bill would prevent tens of thousands of refugees from accessing the protection to which they are entitled under international law,” said Enver Solomon, head of the Refugee Council. . “It would cause hardship, cost billions of pounds and do nothing to alleviate the current crisis and pressures within the asylum system.” The Rwandan plan, announced last year by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights, which is separate from the EU. The government plan is still mired in legal challenges. To date, no deportation flights to Rwanda have taken place. The London judges will render their judgment on the legality of the scheme on Thursday. Rights groups accuse Rwanda – ruled with an iron fist by President Paul Kagame since the end of the 1994 genocide that killed an estimated 800,000 people – of suppressing free speech and opposition. AFP

