Trump reacts to leaked recording showing him discussing classified documents





CONCORD, NH Former President Donald Trump insists he did ‘nothing wrong’ as he reacted to a leaked recording of him apparently discussing what he described as ‘highly confidential’ documents in his possession after the presidency.

Trump, the leader in the latest GOP presidential nomination polls as he runs for the White House for the third straight time, said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday that “this is just another prank”.

“I would say election interference more than anything else. It’s a shame they can do that,” Trump said. “Everything was fine. We didn’t do anything wrong and everyone knows that.”

Trump was indicted and arraigned this month for his alleged improper preservation of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty in federal court to criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., after his term ended and that he would have hampered federal efforts to recover the documents. In total, Trump faces 37 felony charges.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Luncheon, June 27, 2023, in Concord, NH (AP/Steven Senne)

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier last week, the former president said “there was no document” and that he was just discussing press clippings.

But an audio recording obtained by CNN appears to show Trump discussing classified documents during a July 2021 meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The former president is heard saying, “It’s the papers,” as he apparently discusses top-secret US military attack plans on Iran. Trump said on the tape that the plan came from Pentagon officials.

On the recording, Trump is also heard saying “that’s so cool” and that the information was classified and “highly confidential”. The conversation is considered key evidence in the special counsel’s indictment against the former president.

Asked by Fox Digital if the audio recording was compatible with what he told Baier last week, Trump replied: “I said it very clearly, I had a whole desk full of a lot of paperwork, mostly newspaper articles, copies of magazines, copies of different plans, copies of stories, having to do with very many subjects, and what was said was quite correct…. We have not nothing wrong. It’s all a hoax.”

But Trump did not repeat his response from a week earlier that there was no document.

Fox Digital went on to ask the former president if he was concerned about his own voice on the audio recording.

“My voice was good. What did I say wrong on those recordings? I haven’t even seen the recording. All I know is that I didn’t do anything wrong. wrong,” Trump said. “We had a lot of papers, a lot of papers piled up. You actually hear the rustle of paper. And no one said I did anything wrong other than fake news, which is also Fox.”

When asked if there were any other recordings that might materialize, Trump replied, “I don’t know of any recordings that we should be concerned about because I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. . I’m a legit person.”

And taking aim at President Joe Biden, Trump claimed without providing evidence that “I’m not like Biden getting hundreds of millions of dollars from people and countries.”

“We’re doing it right, so I don’t care about the recordings,” Trump added.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside the Grappone Conference Center in Concord, New Hampshire ahead of Trump’s arrival, June 27, 2023. (Fox News – Paul Steinhauser)

The former president was interviewed in Concord, New Hampshire, ahead of his keynote address at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s annual fundraising gala.

Trump arrived in New Hampshire as a new public opinion poll indicated he was extending his already large double-digit lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the state that hosts the first and second all-around contests. GOP nomination timeline.

DeSantis was also in New Hampshire on Tuesday, holding a town hall in the southern town of Hollis. Three other Republican presidential candidates, former ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur, author and commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and former CIA spy and former Representative Will Hurd were also hosting events. in New Hampshire the same day.

Trump has repeatedly targeted DeSantis for months as his lead over the Florida governor in the polls for GOP nominations has grown.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at an event in Hollis, NH on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (AP)

DeSantis, in an interview with Fox News’ Mark Meredith ahead of his Tuesday town hall in New Hampshire, stressed that “we’re pushing back” and said he could respond effectively to Trump’s attacks or “otherwise I’ll run.”

And DeSantis pointed to his many endorsements in New Hampshire and touted that “we’re going to continue to build momentum as we go through here.”

Trump’s campaign unveiled its first New Hampshire grassroots leadership team on Tuesday.

“We just announced 150 city captains, precinct captains and presidents from every county and city in the state,” senior Trump campaign adviser in New Hampshire Steve Stepanek told Fox News. “Well, let’s add probably another 150 to that so that every city, every neighborhood in the state would have a Captain Trump who is a Trump supporter, and then was going to build a team around each of those people, and was going to train those people to Knock on the door.”

Stepanek, a former state GOP chairman, predicted that “by September, there will likely be well over 3,000 people who will be local, passionate Trump supporters of the president knocking on the door. of their neighbours”.

After delivering the luncheon keynote address at Concord, Trump stopped in Manchester to officially open his 2024 New Hampshire campaign headquarters.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the opening of his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Reba Saldanha (Reuters)

Trump’s double-digit victory in the 2016 New Hampshire primary over a crowded field of rivals propelled him to the Republican nomination and ultimately the presidency.

Asked in his Fox News Digital interview about a possible second Trump administration and who he would possibly ask to return to office, Trump said “we’ve had a lot of people. [Senior adviser] Stephane Miller. [Acting National Security Adviser] General Kellogg. I could name so many. [Acting Director of National Intelligence] Ric Grenell was fantastic. Above all, we had fantastic people.”

“Everyone has bad ones. You have good ones, but they turn out not to be so good. Not brave enough as a [Attorney General] Bill Barr. He had no guts,” Trump said. “But for everyone like that, I’ve had, I’d say at least 10 that were great.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

