Politics
Human Rights Reparations – Editorial
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Wed 28 Jun 2023
President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo on Tuesday launched a nationwide non-judicial settlement of 12 gross human rights violations at Rumoh Geudong in Pidie, Aceh, where more than 100 people were allegedly tortured and killed by forces more than two decades ago during operations to suppress a rebellion in the province.
While the brutality in Rumoh Geudong was the latest on the government’s list of crimes against humanity that dates back to the aftermath of the 1965 coup attempt blamed on communists, Tuesday’s event is expected to lead the nation to the long-awaited healing process. old wounds, starting with state’s admission of guilt and apology for dark past, Jokowi tells victims of human rights abuses
“Thank God, we can start recovering the rights of the victims of the 12 gross human rights violations,” the president said in front of the victims and the families of the victims of past atrocities, including two former Indonesian nationals who became stateless. after the 1965 tragedy. Jokowi said the government was committed to preventing such atrocities from happening in the future.
The crimes took place over a 33-year period, from 1965 to 1998, with no one held accountable, although it was clear that they involved the state security apparatus. Over the decades, they became mere numbers, although it was believed that the government could have discovered the truth if it had had enough political will. Many of the alleged perpetrators of the crimes are also believed to be still alive and enjoying impunity, possibly due to their ties to the powers that be.
Regime changes made no difference in addressing past atrocities until President Jokowi formed the team for a non-judicial solution to gross human rights violations last year, apparently to fulfill his campaign promise in 2014. The team recommended 12 cases to Jokowi in January. of this year.
These include the communist purge of 1965-1966, which targeted suspected members and sympathizers of the defunct Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) and left thousands of Indonesians stranded abroad, mostly in socialist countries such as Indonesia. former Soviet Union, China and Eastern Europe; the Talangsari massacre in Lampung in 1989, which was linked to General (retired) Hendropriyono, an ally of Jokowi; the forced disappearance of pro-democracy activists in 1997-1998; the May 1998 shooting of Trisakti University students; the shootings of Semanggi I and II against students; the Banyuwangi massacres; the 1993 Simpang Kertas Kraft Aceh (KKA) incident and the 1998 Rumoh Geudong killings in Aceh. Interestingly, the presumed presidential candidate, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, was removed from office in 1998 in part because of his role in kidnapping pro-democracy activists.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said the government chose Aceh as the venue for Tuesday’s historic event as a mark of respect to the people of Aceh for their support for peace and to those who perished in the 2004 tsunami.
The government’s decision to seek an amicable settlement of rights violations is too little, too late. The initiative is mixed, but it’s still much better than nothing, especially after the government’s long denials.
The ceremony in Pidie on Tuesday was just the start of a Herculean effort to restore the rights of victims, whose numbers far exceed the data collected by government agencies, including the attorney general’s office.
The government has promised that reparations will reach all victims of human rights crimes or their families before Jokowi completes his second term in October next year. As Jokowi is unlikely to be able to offer a complete solution, it will be a challenge for his successor to complete the job.
The toughest test facing Indonesian leaders, which Jokowi has failed to pass, is bringing the perpetrators of serious crimes to justice or, as South Africa and Timor-Leste have done, to make them admit their wrongdoing and offer them amnesty under a truth and reconciliation mechanism.
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/06/27/human-rights-reparations.html
