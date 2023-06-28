Why Russia Can’t Beat Ukraine

Samuel Huntington was wrong about Ukraine.

What is a casual reader of The Clash of Civilizations? published in Foreign Affairs 30 years ago this summer might think so.

Huntington was at the height of his career as a professor of political science and director of the John M. Olin Institute for Strategic Studies at Harvard University when he wrote that the fault lines between civilizations will be the lines battle of the future.

The Cold War with the Soviet Union was over. American troops easily expelled Saddam Hussein from Kuwait two years earlier.

It was to be a golden age, a new world order, as President George HW Bush called it, or even the end of history.

But Huntington knew that perpetual peace had not arrived. Nor was foreign policy about to become mere policing.

The Islamist atrocities of September 11 confirmed his ideas.

The War on Terror was really a war between the West and the most militant manifestation of another civilization.







Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022.

The Bataclan theater in Paris and the London Underground were as much a battlefield in this war as the caves of Tora Bora or the deserts of Iraq.

Still, Huntington had his detractors, who argued that civilization itself was a racist, unscientific term.

More recently, some have denounced Huntington’s 1993 assertion that if civilization is what matters. . . the likelihood of violence between Ukrainians and Russians should be low.

Ukraine sits atop a fault line between the West and what Huntington called Orthodox civilization.

However, he did not expect any earthquakes, as Ukraine and Russia are two predominantly Orthodox Slavic peoples who have had close relations for centuries.

Did he fail to foresee Putin?

Not exactly.

American leaders feared the worst from the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Bush warned Ukrainians, in particular, against pursuing immediate independence from Moscow.

In remarks penned by Condoleezza Rice, later dubbed the Chicken Kiev speech by columnist William Safire, Bush condemned suicidal nationalism and appeared to argue that the Soviet Union was good for free trade among its member republics.







Ukraine received support from the West.

Ukrainians bravely and sensibly ignored Bush and declared their national independence.

This did not amount to a declaration of war with Moscow.

Huntington was right: for almost a quarter of a century, what is remarkable was not the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, but the fact that the friction did not turn into war.

Yet Huntington was not naïve about the direction Russia was likely to take in the future.

He defined Russia as the most important torn country, forced to decide which civilization he would follow.

The question of whether Russia is part of the West or the leader of a separate Slavic-Orthodox civilization is a recurring one in Russian history, he wrote.

The disappearance of the USSR raised it again.

What has happened in the 30 years since Huntington wrote Clash of Civilizations? it’s that more and more torn countries have made up their minds.

Ukraine, torn between Western and Orthodox civilisation, chooses the West and Putin invades it.

Russia, civilizationally invested on the side of Serbia in the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, turned away from the West when NATO intervened to support the Muslims of Bosnia and Kosovo.

Other nations have also made civilizational choices.

Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is still a member of NATO but has rejected the Westernizing secularism of Kemal Ataturk in favor of stronger commitments to Islam.

India, likewise, has moved away from the Western model of non-sectarian liberal democracy towards a reaffirmation of Hindu civilizational roots.

Former Huntington student and rival prognosticator of the post-Cold War world, Francis Fukuyama, envisioned a future in which liberal democracy would spread inexorably.

In the three decades since Huntington challenged Fukuyama’s end of history thesis, the oldest scholar has been right. The war on terrorism has been a tragic confirmation of this.

America has fought for 20 years to bring some semblance of liberalism and democracy to Afghanistan, only to have the Taliban regain power the minute our forces leave.







Russia received immense backlash for fighting with Ukraine.

The result is difficult to explain in terms of Fukuyama, but too predictable according to Huntington.

We embarked on nation building when the task before us was really to change a civilization. He never had a chance.

In Ukraine today, by contrast, the task is not to change the course of another civilization but to secure a country that has already chosen the West.

Putin tries the impossible, he can bully a small nation, but he can’t defeat his civilization.