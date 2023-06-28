Politics
China, New Zealand should be ‘partners, not adversaries’, Xi Jinping tells visiting PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on visit New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said their countries should see each other as partners, not adversaries, adding that Beijing is ready to promote a stable comprehensive strategic partnership.
Hipkinsleader of New Zealand’s Labor Party, is on a six-day visit to China – his first since being sworn in in January.
He is traveling with a 29-person trade delegation that includes some of New Zealand’s biggest companies, including gaming app developer PikPok and fitness workout designer Les Mills International.
Meeting Hipkins in Beijing on Tuesday, Xi said relations between the two countries had “long paved the way in China’s relations with developed countries.”
The two sides should strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and continue to see each other as “partners, not adversaries, and opportunities, not threats.”
“[We need to] respect each other, treat each other as equals, be open and accommodating, be harmonious but different,” Xi said, adding that the two countries should provide a better environment for business and investment.
The two sides should strengthen non-governmental exchanges and cooperation in education, culture and tourism, he said.
Hipkins later said the meeting was “warm and constructive” and that bilateral economic relations were the first item on the agenda.
International issues were also discussed, he said, including “the importance of working together to support the rules-based international order”, as well as the role China can play in combating change. climate change and the war in Ukraine.
“We are also committed to areas where our cultures and political systems differ, and I reiterated that we will always champion approaches and outcomes that reflect independent foreign policy or New Zealand’s interests and values, in a respectful yet consistent manner,” Hipkins said in a statement.
Ahead of the trip, Hipkins said he was determined to “diversify the breadth of our export offering” beyond traditional dairy, meat and timber products, supporting emerging sectors, such as as games, health and well-being.
In 2013, China overtook Australia to become New Zealand’s largest export market.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hipkins was in neighboring Tianjin for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum’s new champions, or Summer Davos, where the Chinese premier Li Qiang sought to send a reassuring message about China’s economic recovery.
On Monday, New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor met his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing.
O’Connor called the talks “very positive,” with Beijing’s potential participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) high on the agenda.
Glad to meet Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao again on my first visit as Minister of Commerce and Export Growth to China. We talked about the strength of trade and economic relations, with bilateral trade now exceeding NZ$40 billion. pic.twitter.com/nt9M5YuEao
— Damien O’Connor (@DamienOConnorMP) June 26, 2023
The CPTPP is a trade agreement between 11 signatories – Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam – whose economies collectively account for 13.4% of global gross domestic product.
The groundwork for Hipkins’ visit was laid when the two countries’ foreign ministers, Nanaia Mahuta and Qin Gang, met in March. Qin said at the time that China was ready to work with New Zealand to “continue the good momentum of high-level exchanges and increase political mutual trust.”
Last week, Hipkins said he disagree with US President Joe Biden’s reference to Xi as a “dictator”, made in the context of a row in February over an alleged Chinese spy balloon in US airspace.
“What form of government China has is the business of the Chinese people,” Hipkins said.
