Donald Trump dismisses leaked audio of him talking about classified war plans as ‘another hoax’





Former President Donald Trump dismissed a leaked audio of him discussing classified strategies for a potential attack on Iran after leaving office as “another hoax” while campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“I would say election interference more than anything else. It’s a shame they can do that,” the 77-year-old told Fox News Digital. “Everything was fine. We didn’t do anything wrong and everyone knows that.

CNN released the recording Monday evening. The quotes had been circulating for weeks and it served as key evidence in the 37-count federal indictment Trump faces for alleged hoarding of classified material.

In the tape, which was recorded in July 2021, Trump reflected on his presidency to people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The former president suggested to his listeners that the plans came from General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. At the time, Trump was angered by a New Yorker article in which Milley claimed he had fought to prevent the 45th president from attacking Iran during his final weeks in the White House, according to the network. cable.

Leaked audio showed Trump discussing sensitive war plans outlining strategies to attack Iran.Getty Images

Isn’t it amazing? Trump was heard saying in the clip as papers rustled in the background. I have a big stack of papers, this thing just happened. Look. It was him. They presented me with this, it’s unofficial, but they presented me with this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.

You see, as president, I could have declassified it, Trump added, seemingly undermining his assertion last year that he had already declassified material he took when he left the White House. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

The sound of Trump:

“See, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

“Now we have a problem,” replies a member of staff. pic.twitter.com/ftNqOTnfZn

— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 27, 2023

Two of the people Trump speaks to in the audio are thought to be Kate Hartson and Louise Burke, who started All Season Press, a conservative publishing house, the same year.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts for allegedly hoarding classified documents earlier this month.Getty Images

All Seasons Press published Meadows’ book, “The Chief’s Chief,” in which he recounts his Trump administration days. Meadows’ memoir would have helped give federal investigators fodder against Trump in the classified documents investigation.

Hartson, Burke and Meadows did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Louise Burke, left, and Kate Hartson launched All Seasons Press, a conservative publishing house.

Trump also maintained his earlier insistence on Tuesday that “there was no document” and “there was nothing to declassify, it was newspaper articles, magazine articles and items”.

“I said it very clearly, I had a whole desk full of a lot of papers, mostly newspaper articles, copies of magazines, copies of different plans, copies of stories, having to do with very many topics, and what was said was absolutely correct,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

Trump seemed uncertain about whether there would be any additional recordings that could come forward, but indicated he was not worried “because I don’t do things wrong; I do things right.

Former President Trump appears in court after being charged with classified documents charges.REUTERS

The former president chimed in on the leaked audio ahead of his speech at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s annual fundraising gala in Concord.

Federal authorities have seized hundreds of pages of classified documents from Trump’s presidential time, including those marked “Top Secret”.

Tucked into the 37-count indictment filed against Trump by Smith’s team is an obstruction charge alleging the former president worked to undermine the investigation.

In this photo illustration, pages are viewed from the unsealed federal indictment of former US President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023.Getty Images Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice for handling classified documents after leaving the White House .ZUMAPRESS.com This image showing stacks of boxes in a bathroom was introduced as evidence in the indictment against former President Donald Trump.US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via Getty Images

Trump pleaded not guilty to the indictment earlier this month, marking the first time a sitting president or former president has been slapped with federal charges.

He is currently the frontrunner in the Republican primary for president.

