“The UK is ill-prepared for the pandemic because resources have been diverted to Brexit”

London: Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic, in part because government resources had been diverted from pandemic planning to preparing for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the UK said on Tuesday. former UK Health Secretary during an investigation. Matt Hancock also said officials had to rush to find protective equipment, set up mass testing and contact tracing systems from scratch once the coronavirus pandemic hits, because the attitude UK planning was all about cleaning up after a disaster, not preventing it. The doctrine in the UK was to foresee the consequences of a disaster, can we buy enough body bags? Where are we going to bury the dead? said Hancock. Large-scale testing did not exist and large-scale contact tracing did not exist because it was assumed that as soon as there was community transmission it would not be possible to stop the spread, and therefore, at what is contact tracing used for? he added. It was completely wrong. Hancock acknowledged that a decade-old government document on pandemic preparedness had never been updated and that an official pandemic preparedness committee suspended work from 2018 to 2019 because resources had run out. moved to focus instead on the threat of a disorganized Brexit. The British government was concerned in 2019 about the possibility of exiting the EU without an agreement on leaving conditions in place. A bitterly divided Parliament has three times rejected then Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan. The UK finally left the trading bloc in 2020. As health secretary, Hancock became one of Britain’s best-known politicians as he led efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus before being forced to resign in June 2021 when he was caught breaking social distancing rules with an assistant. Photos of him kissing the aide in government offices were splashed across front pages at the time. Hancock has previously faced criticism over the UK’s COVID testing measures and the way authorities have handled the spread of the pandemic in care homes for the elderly. The UK had one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in Europe, with the virus recorded as the cause of death for nearly 227,000 people. Hancock on Tuesday said a moving apology to all those who died and were affected.

I am deeply sorry for every death that has occurred. I also understand why, for some, it will be difficult to apologize, he said. Earlier, members of the COVID Families for Justice group held up photos of loved ones who died in the pandemic as Hancock arrived at the inquest in London. The wide-ranging inquiry, led by a retired judge, aims to investigate the UK’s preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s response and lessons for the future. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the UK during the pandemic, agreed in late 2021 to hold the inquiry after strong pressure from bereaved families.

