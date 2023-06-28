Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for uniform civil code, says ‘country cannot operate with two laws’ | India News

Bhopal: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying a country cannot have two laws. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during his talks with BJP workers in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, after flagging five Vande Bharat trains for better connectivity.

PM Modi makes a good pitch for UCC

“Today people are being instigated in the name of the UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks about equal rights… The Supreme Court also asked to put in The UCC is working. These people (from the opposition) are playing banking politics,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “the appeasement policy has left many people behind.”

The Prime Minister, who also officially launched the BJP’s polling campaign in Madhya Pradesh, linked to the polls, questioned whether triple talaq is inalienable from Islam, why it is not practiced in countries with Muslim majority like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria. , Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Fighting for the Uniform Civil Code, the Prime Minister said having “different sets of rules for different members of a family” would not be good for the country. Citing the example of Egypt, where 90% of the population is Sunni Muslim, the prime minister said he abolished the triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago. Attacking his political opponents, the prime minister said: “Those who advocate triple talaq, those people greedy for a bank of votes, are committing a grave injustice against Muslim girls.”

PM Modi attacks the opposition

Ridiculing opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi said, “Do you remember what happened in 2014 and 2019? BJP’s fierce opponents were not so restless either in 2014 or 2019. The enemies have now come closer. Leaders who deceived each other are now bowing down to each other. Don’t get mad at them, have mercy.” The prime minister went on to say, “It’s their compulsion now. It is clear from their nervousness that the public has already decided to vote for the BJP in the 2024 elections.”

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that his party BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “And that is why all the opposition parties have gone mad. With the elections just months away, the opposition parties have now decided to incite the public at all costs to wrest power,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

PM greets BJP booth workers

Ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Prime Minister claimed that the BJP booth workers are his greatest power as they make sure to reach out to the people at the grassroots level in order to make good. largest party in the country.

“The greatest power of the BJP is its workers. They have made the party the biggest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organizing this event today through which I can virtually address about 10 lakh of the BJP booth workers. No such virtual program has ever been held in the history of any political party,” Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal. These workers were selected from all states through a process set by party chairman JP Nadda through the Namo app.

For 10 days, these workers will interact with BJP workers at the start-up level in states around election time and share their experiences and best practices. The exercise is underway to activate party workers at the lower level five months before the next assembly elections.

Prime Minister Modi further said that Madhya Pradesh has played an important role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world. “We are not the workers who sit in the air-conditioned halls and issue fatwas. We go to the people and remain determined around the clock,” Prime Minister Modi added.

PM reports 5 Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal

Earlier today, the Prime Minister reported five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. “I congratulate the people of Jharkhand, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka for this modern connectivity. I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for purchasing two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister spoke with train crew members and children on board Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati station.

Five Vande Bharat Express trains which have been flagged by the Prime Minister include – Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishaw and Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the event.