Donald Trump rejects audio leak: ‘It’s just another hoax’





Former President Donald Trump continued to reject the leaked audio recording linked to classified documents, calling it “just another hoax”.

“I would say election interference more than anything else. It’s a shame they can do that,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. “Everything was fine. We didn’t do anything wrong, and everyone knows that.”

Trump has blasted special counsel Jack Smith for leaking an audio recording in which the former president is heard discussing a Defense Department plan for an attack on Iran with papers rustling as if he was waved documents.

He called the recording “exoneration” rather than evidence to use in the federal criminal case against him. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts in Miami on June 13, 31 of which related to the “deliberate withholding of national defense information” which violates the Espionage Act.

The audio recording will likely be one of Smith’s strongest pieces of evidence for these counts, as it revolves around classified national defense documents. The former president is accused of having kept hundreds of documents classified as secret or confidential.

Trump cited the Presidential Records Act and executive privilege for his alleged misconduct. In the audio recording, he appears to mention the classified items in his possession.

You see, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can not. You know? Trump can be heard saying. Isn’t that interesting? This is so cool.

Asked by Fox News about the items he talks about in the audio, Trump insisted that everything was “totally fine.”

“I said it very clearly. I had a whole office full of a lot of papers, mostly newspaper articles, copies of magazines, copies of different plans, copies of stories having to do with very many subjects, and what was said was absolutely right and very perfectly. We did nothing wrong. It’s all a hoax,” Trump said.

“My voice was good. What did I say wrong on those recordings? I haven’t even seen the recording. All I know is that I didn’t do anything wrong. wrong,” continued the former president. “We had a lot of papers, a lot of papers piled up. You actually hear the rustle of paper. And no one said I did anything wrong other than fake news, which is also Fox.”

He said he wasn’t aware of any other recordings that might surface but wasn’t worried.

“I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. I’m a legit person,” Trump said.

