Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Launching Non-Judicial Referral Program for Serious Human Rights Violations (HAM) in Indonesia, at Rumoh Geudong, Pidie District, Aceh Province, June 27, 2023





Statement to the press by President Joko Widodo on Launch of the non-judicial recommendations implementation program Serious Human Rights Violations (HAM) in Indonesia,June 27, 2023 President IR (Joko Widodo)

Yes, this is the first stage, there are 12 incidents, this is the first stage starting from Aceh, from Pidie because there are indeed three events here. At Pidie at Rumoh Geudong, at Simpang KKA and at Jambo Keupok. So after that it will continue, it’s the first step, it’s still the first step. Journalist

Until December? President IR (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it can be extended later, okay, next year if it’s not over yet. Fortunately, December is over. Because this job is not an easy job, not only welfare, skill provision, scholarships are given. Journalist

For legal proceedings to be pursued? President IR (Joko Widodo)

This judicial step, if the evidence is solid, Komnas HAM passes it to the Attorney General’s Office, then there is also the approval of the DPR, it means that it can work, yes. I think both can work, but we want the non-judicial to be able to act first, we will finish it right away. Journalist

(inaudible question) President IR (Joko Widodo)

Later is what is done living park It is true that we still remember it because there are objects that are placed there but there can also be advantages. Because of this a park was created which could be used by the people here, remembering but in a positive and not a negative perspective, so it was built living park This. Newsnot

What were built at KKA Simpang and Jambo Keupok? President IR (Joko Widodo)

Later, one by one will be finished first, right, it won’t start until later in September. The others were drawn first and then they were drawn, they also asked the audience what they wanted. Like here, what do you want, sir, we want to build a mosque. Ok, there is a mosque in the park for example. It therefore does not build anything immediately, which is not in accordance with the will of the community can later Yes that’s it. Journalist

Sir, regarding the asset forfeiture bill? President IR (Joko Widodo)

The confiscation bill, I have pushed it more than once or twice, now its position is in the DPR, I will keep repeating it, I will keep repeating it. Yes No. It’s already in the DPR, now push it there.

