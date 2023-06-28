Putin acknowledges Wagner threat but has no solution





Reaction 07:00 The Russian leader looked visibly uncomfortable during his last speech by Maximilian Hess Vladimir Putin recognized an enemy within Russian President Vladimir Putin address Russia for the second time in the past three days late on the evening of June 26, its hand uncomfortably strained to respond to the historic events of the weekend. Regular national broadcasts were central to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s successful response to a coup against him in 2016, but the substance of Putin’s approach remains a stark contrast in leadership. The Russian president’s final speech came as the firing ceased, but there was still no direct name for Prigozhin and he only hinted that outside forces were partly to blame. Do you like what you read ? Get the free dig up daily email Already registered? Login Something is clearly wrong. The Kremlins propaganda machine does not seem to be working, even at the highest level. Renowned for his ability to quickly conjure up evidence to support the Regimes line, albeit sometimes in a sloppy fashion, there is yet to be a narrative being formed about a new external enemy. Putin’s acknowledgment that an enemy within has arisen is unprecedented since he lifted the drawbridges the day after his first invasion of Ukraine. It was much easier for him to imprison dissidents or drive the opposition into exile, and otherwise pretend they didn’t exist. poisoningreturn from medical treatment in Germany and subsequent imprisonment, and Never by Putin himself. But Putin To recognized an internal enemy, even though he claims he is now defeated, calling the Prigozhins rebellion one that aimed to divide our society, shrouded in bloody conflicts. He at least claimed that Prigozhins’ actions had failed because the company had strongly rejected their actions and yet state television had shown footage of Rostov residents celebrating with Chief Wagner 48 hours earlier. Putin obviously didn’t like having to address it. And though the president often dithers and bides his time after key events, his response here has been disconcerting. He reiterated his decision to grant amnesty to the fighters involved or allow them to go into exile in Belarus. The only reasonable explanation here is that Belarus is not truly sovereign since Putin used it to stage direct attacks at the start of the full-scale invasion last February. Putin could theoretically keep Prigozhin locked up there, “disappear” or eliminate him without any problem. But the Wagnerian leader himself declared hours earlier his organization would continue to exist, breaking his own silence before Putin did his. The Russian leader acknowledged a threat, but did not offer a credible plan to deal with it. He looks weak, and yet he will only look weaker if he changes course after doubling down on his seemingly new ability to forgive. Putin’s system, and potentially the president himself, appears not only dysfunctional, but dysfunctional. His speech gave no clue as to why this might be, but it will raise further questions as to what happens next. Perhaps Putin’s visible discomfort shows that even he doesn’t know the answer to these questions. And that’s a dangerous position he found himself in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unherd.com/thepost/putin-acknowledges-the-wagner-threat-but-has-no-plan-to-deal-with-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos